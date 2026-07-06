Invitation Homes' Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

With a market cap of $18.1 billion , Invitation Homes Inc. ( INVH ) is the nation's leading single-family home leasing and management provider, dedicated to expanding housing through new development and strategic partnerships. Guided by its purpose, Unlock the Power of Home™, the company delivers high-quality rental homes and exceptional resident experiences through its commitment to Genuine CARE™.

The Dallas, United States-based company is set to release its fiscal Q2 2026 results soon. Ahead of this event, analysts project INVH to report core FFO per share of $0.48 , unchanged from the year-ago quarter . It has exceeded Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in the past four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts forecast the largest U.S. landlord to post core FFO per share of $1.89, down 1.1% from $1.91 in fiscal 2025 . However, core FFO per share is anticipated to grow 4.2% year-over-year to $1.97 in fiscal 2027.

INVH stock has declined 6.1% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind the broader S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 19.2% gain and the State Street Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLRE ) 6.7% rise over the same time frame.

Shares of Invitation Homes rose 2.5% following its Q1 2026 results on Apr. 29 as the company reaffirmed its full-year 2026 guidance, including core FFO of $1.90 per share - $1.98 per share (midpoint: $1.94). Investor sentiment was also supported by management's improving leasing trends, with preliminary April Same Store blended rent growth accelerating to 2.3% and new lease rent growth returning to positive territory, while occupancy continued to climb.