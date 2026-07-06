Invitation Homes' Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

With a market cap of $18.1 billion, Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) is the nation's leading single-family home leasing and management provider, dedicated to expanding housing through new development and strategic partnerships. Guided by its purpose, Unlock the Power of Home™, the company delivers high-quality rental homes and exceptional resident experiences through its commitment to Genuine CARE™.
The Dallas, United States-based company is set to release its fiscal Q2 2026 results soon. Ahead of this event, analysts project INVH to report core FFO per share of $0.48, unchanged from the year-ago quarter. It has exceeded Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in the past four quarters.
For fiscal 2026, analysts forecast the largest U.S. landlord to post core FFO per share of $1.89, down 1.1% from $1.91 in fiscal 2025. However, core FFO per share is anticipated to grow 4.2% year-over-year to $1.97 in fiscal 2027.
INVH stock has declined 6.1% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind the broader S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 19.2% gain and the State Street Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLRE) 6.7% rise over the same time frame.
Shares of Invitation Homes rose 2.5% following its Q1 2026 results on Apr. 29 as the company reaffirmed its full-year 2026 guidance, including core FFO of $1.90 per share - $1.98 per share (midpoint: $1.94). Investor sentiment was also supported by management's improving leasing trends, with preliminary April Same Store blended rent growth accelerating to 2.3% and new lease rent growth returning to positive territory, while occupancy continued to climb.
Analysts' consensus view on INVH stock is cautiously optimistic, with an overall "Moderate Buy" rating. Among 24 analysts covering the stock, 11 suggest a "Strong Buy," one gives a "Moderate Buy," and 12 recommend a "Hold." The average analyst price target is $31.77, indicating a potential upside of 4.1% from the current levels.
On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.