Tyler Technologies' Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL), headquartered in Plano, Texas, provides integrated information management solutions and services. With a market cap of $13.4 billion, the company's client base includes local government offices throughout the U.S., Canada, Puerto Rico, and the United Kingdom. The software giant is expected to announce its fiscal second-quarter earnings for 2026 in the near term.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect TYL to report a profit of $2.40 per share on a diluted basis, up 8.1% from $2.22 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

For the full year, analysts expect TYL to report EPS of $10.04, up 14% from $8.81 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 15.5% year over year to $11.60 in fiscal 2027.

TYL stock has notably underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 19.2% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares down 45.4% during this period. Similarly, it considerably underperformed the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLK) 42.4% gains over the same time frame.

Tyler has trailed the broader market amid worries about decelerating revenue growth, rich valuation multiples, and a shift in investor preference toward AI and semiconductor names. Despite steady recurring revenue and continued gains from government digitalization, its defensive, public-sector business model continues to deliver only modest growth relative to faster tech peers.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on TYL stock is bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Out of 22 analysts covering the stock, 16 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” and five give a “Hold.” TYL’s average analyst price target is $428.62, indicating an ambitious potential upside of 34.7% from the current levels.