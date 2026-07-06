PTC Inc. Earnings Preview: What to Expect

PTC Inc. (PTC), headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, develops and delivers technology solutions, comprised of software and services, used by discrete manufacturers to design, operate, and maintain complex products. Valued at $14.4 billion by market cap, the company’s technology is also used to connect products to the Internet for purposes of capturing and analyzing information from them. The global software company is expected to announce its fiscal third-quarter earnings for 2026 in the near term.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect PTC to report a profit of $1.19 per share on a diluted basis, down 9.2% from $1.31 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.

For the full year, analysts expect PTC to report EPS of $6.35, down 5.1% from $6.69 in fiscal 2025. However, its EPS is expected to rise 3.3% year over year to $6.56 in fiscal 2027.

PTC stock has notably underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 19.2% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares down 28.1% during this period. Similarly, it considerably underperformed the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLK) 42.4% gains over the same time frame.

On May 6, PTC reported its Q2 results, and its shares closed up by 8% in the following trading session. Its adjusted EPS of $2.69 topped Wall Street expectations of $2.06. The company’s revenue was $774.3 million, beating Wall Street forecasts of $713.1 million. PTC expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $6.65 to $8.90, and revenue ranging from $2.6 billion to $2.8 billion.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on PTC stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 20 analysts covering the stock, 11 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” seven give a “Hold,” and one recommends a “Strong Sell.” PTC’s average analyst price target is $177.30, indicating a notable potential upside of 42.4% from the current levels.