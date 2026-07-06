Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! View ALL results for your Stocks, ETFs and Funds Screeners with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

PTC Inc. Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Software programmer writing code in front of multiple computer screens with AI algorithm by DC Studio via Adobe Stock
Software programmer writing code in front of multiple computer screens with AI algorithm by DC Studio via Adobe Stock

PTC Inc. (PTC), headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, develops and delivers technology solutions, comprised of software and services, used by discrete manufacturers to design, operate, and maintain complex products. Valued at $14.4 billion by market cap, the company’s technology is also used to connect products to the Internet for purposes of capturing and analyzing information from them. The global software company is expected to announce its fiscal third-quarter earnings for 2026 in the near term. 

Ahead of the event, analysts expect PTC to report a profit of $1.19 per share on a diluted basis, down 9.2% from $1.31 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports. 

For the full year, analysts expect PTC to report EPS of $6.35, down 5.1% from $6.69 in fiscal 2025. However, its EPS is expected to rise 3.3% year over year to $6.56 in fiscal 2027. 

www.barchart.com

PTC stock has notably underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 19.2% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares down 28.1% during this period. Similarly, it considerably underperformed the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLK) 42.4% gains over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

On May 6, PTC reported its Q2 results, and its shares closed up by 8% in the following trading session. Its adjusted EPS of $2.69 topped Wall Street expectations of $2.06. The company’s revenue was $774.3 million, beating Wall Street forecasts of $713.1 million. PTC expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $6.65 to $8.90, and revenue ranging from $2.6 billion to $2.8 billion.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on PTC stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 20 analysts covering the stock, 11 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” seven give a “Hold,” and one recommends a “Strong Sell.” PTC’s average analyst price target is $177.30, indicating a notable potential upside of 42.4% from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 7,483.24 unch unch
S&P 500 Index
XLK 183.19 +2.60 +1.44%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR
PTC 123.22 -1.33 -1.07%
Ptc Inc

Most Popular News

Mark Cuban at TechCrunch Disrupt via Wikimedia Commons 1
Billionaire Mark Cuban Says He Got Rich And Drunkenly Bought A $125K American Airlines Lifetime Pass —‘I Called Them Up And Just Slurred My Words’
Alphabet Inc laptop search by- Prykhodov via iStock 2
Alphabet Earnings Preview: What to Expect
A photo of a Sandisk Solid State Drive by Top Popular Vector by Shutterstock 3
SanDisk Slumps 10% But BofA Stays Bullish. Here Is How to Play SanDisk Stock Here.
Data Center by Caureem via Shutterstock (2) 4
Cisco Is Up 46% and Oracle Is Down 25% in 2026. The Better Dividend Buy Might Surprise You.
Alphabet Inc_ and Google logos by IgorGolovinov via Shutterstock 5
Dear Google Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for July 22
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.