What You Need To Know Ahead of Old Dominion Freight's Earnings Release

Thomasville, North Carolina-based Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. ( ODFL ) operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. Valued at a market cap of $50.4 billion , the company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation services.

ODFL is expected to release its Q2 2026 earnings on Wednesday, July 29, before the market opens. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $1.47 on a diluted basis, up 15.8% from $1.27 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in three of its last four quarters, while missing on one occasion.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $5.44, up 12.4% from $4.84 in fiscal 2025 . Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 16.9% year over year (YoY) to $6.36 in fiscal 2027.

ODFL stock has grown 28.1% over the past 52 weeks , outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 19.2% rise and the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLI ) 24.1% rise during the same time frame.

On Apr. 30, ODFL stock rose 1.5% following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $1.3 billion and surpassed the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS for the period came in at $1.14, also topping Wall Street’s estimates.