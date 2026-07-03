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Invesco's Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Invesco Ltd HQ building-by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock
Invesco Ltd HQ building-by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock

With a market cap of around $12 billion, Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) is a leading global asset management firm serving clients in more than 120 countries, with US$2.2 trillion in assets under management as of March 31, 2026. The firm offers a broad range of public and private, active and passive investment solutions, leveraging its global scale and collaborative approach to help retail and institutional investors achieve their financial goals.

The Atlanta, Georgia-based company is set to announce its fiscal Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, Jul. 28. Ahead of this event, analysts expect IVZ to report an adjusted EPS of $0.61, a surge of 69.4% from $0.36 in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street's earnings estimates in two of the last four quarters while missing on two other occasions.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the asset manager to post an adjusted EPS of $2.59, an increase of 27.6% from $2.03 in fiscal 2025

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Shares of Invesco have climbed 62.8% over the past 52 weeks, exceeding both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX20.2% rise and the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLF5.7% return over the same period. 

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Shares of Invesco rose 1.5% on Apr. 28 after the company reported stronger Q1 2026 results, with adjusted profit increasing 30% year-over-year to $260.8 million, or $0.57 per share. The market also reacted positively to a 25.6% increase in investment management fees to $1.38 billion, supported by growth in assets under management to $2.2 trillion. Additionally, strong client demand was reflected in net inflows of $33.3 billion and performance fees that more than tripled during the quarter, reinforcing confidence.

Analysts' consensus view on IVZ stock is cautiously optimistic, with an overall "Moderate Buy" rating. Among 14 analysts covering the stock, three recommend "Strong Buy," one "Moderate Buy," and 10 suggest "Hold." This configuration is slightly less bullish than three months ago, with four analysts suggesting a "Strong Buy." 

The average analyst price target is $29.81, suggesting a potential upside of 10.4% from current levels.  


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

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Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLF 55.62 +0.84 +1.53%
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$SPX 7,483.24 +0.01 unch
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IVZ 27.01 +0.18 +0.67%
Invesco Limited

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