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What You Need To Know Ahead of Capital One's Earnings Release

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Capital One Financial Corp_ bank exterior-by Brett_Hondow via iStock
Capital One Financial Corp_ bank exterior-by Brett_Hondow via iStock

With a market cap of $127.6 billion, Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) is a leading technology-driven financial services company, with $489.1 billion in deposits and $682.9 billion in total assets as of March 31, 2026. As a premier global payments provider and diversified financial institution, it delivers innovative credit card, consumer banking, global payments, and commercial banking solutions while leveraging its fully public cloud infrastructure, proprietary data, and advanced analytics to serve customers across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

The McLean, Virginia-based company is set to announce its fiscal Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, Jul. 21. Ahead of this event, analysts forecast COF to report an adjusted EPS of $4.87, a decline of 11.1% from $5.48 in the year-ago quarter. It has exceeded Wall Street's earnings estimates in two of the last four quarters while missing on two other occasions. 

For fiscal 2026, analysts expect the credit card lender to post an adjusted EPS of $19.53, down marginally from $19.61 in fiscal 2025. However, adjusted EPS is anticipated to increase over 25% year-over-year to $24.42 in fiscal 2027. 

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Shares of Capital One have dropped 6.3% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX20.2% gain and the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLF5.7% return over the same period. 

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Shares of Capital One fell 1.5% following its Q1 2026 results on Apr. 21 as the company reported adjusted EPS of $4.42 and total revenue of $15.2 billion, both fell short of the consensus. Investors were further disappointed by weaker profitability, as net interest income of $12.1 billion missed the consensus, net interest margin declined to 7.87%, and pre-tax pre-provision earnings of $6.77 billion fell short of the consensus. 

Additionally, the provision for credit losses increased to $4.07 billion, exceeding the consensus estimate, raising concerns about credit costs despite management highlighting solid credit performance and continued progress in integrating Discover.

Analysts' consensus view on COF stock is bullish, with a "Strong Buy" rating overall. Among 24 analysts covering the stock, 18 recommend "Strong Buy," two "Moderate Buys," and four suggest "Hold." The average analyst price target for Capital One is $254.62, suggesting a potential upside of 24.1% from current levels. 


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

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Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLF 55.62 +0.84 +1.53%
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$SPX 7,483.24 +0.01 unch
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COF 205.12 +0.30 +0.15%
Capital One Financial

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