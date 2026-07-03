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Earnings Preview: What To Expect From GE HealthCare Technologies’ Report

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Businessman pointing arrow graph corporate future growth by Marchmeena29 via iStock
Businessman pointing arrow graph corporate future growth by Marchmeena29 via iStock

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC), with a market capitalization of $29.5 billion, is a leading global healthcare technology company that provides integrated medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, digital solutions, services, and data analytics to improve healthcare efficiency, precision, and patient outcomes.

GEHC is expected to report its Q2 earnings soon. Analysts expect the company to report a diluted EPS of $1.04, down 1.9% from $1.06 in the year-ago quarter. However, GEHC has surpassed Wall Street's EPS estimates in three of the last four quarters, missing expectations only once.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project EPS of $4.89, up 6.5% from $4.59 in fiscal 2025. Looking ahead, earnings are expected to increase another 9.6% year over year to $5.36 in fiscal 2027.

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GEHC stock has fallen 13.9% over the past 52 weeks, significantly underperforming the S&P 500 Index ($SPX), which returned 20.2%, and the State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which gained 21% over the same period.

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On June 30, 2026, GE HealthCare Technologies declared a second-quarter cash dividend of $0.035 per share, payable on August 14, 2026, to shareholders of record as of July 24, 2026. The dividend reflects the company's commitment to returning capital to shareholders and offers a positive signal for investors amid broader market uncertainty. Investors reacted positively, sending the stock up 1.3% in the following trading session. 

Moreover, on June 29, GE HealthCare Technologies introduced Allia upgrade pathways, enabling hospitals to modernize older interventional imaging systems without major infrastructure changes. The AI-powered upgrades improve imaging, workflow, and system connectivity, helping reduce costs and downtime while extending equipment life, strengthening its long-term growth prospects and boosting investor confidence.

Analysts remain reasonably bullish on GEHC, with the stock carrying a "Moderate Buy" consensus rating. Among the 20 analysts covering the stock, 11 recommend a "Strong Buy," two suggest a "Moderate Buy," and seven recommend a "Hold." The average analyst price target of $79.71 implies a potential upside of 21.6% from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLV 163.74 +4.20 +2.63%
S&P 500 Healthcare Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,483.24 +0.01 unch
S&P 500 Index
GEHC 65.57 +0.71 +1.09%
GE Healthcare Technologies

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