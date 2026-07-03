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What to Expect From RTX Corporation's Q2 2026 Earnings Report

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Jet engine internal structure hydraulic aerospace industry by xiaoliangge via Adobe Stock
Jet engine internal structure hydraulic aerospace industry by xiaoliangge via Adobe Stock

RTX Corporation (RTX), headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, provides systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers in the aerospace and defense industries. Valued at $258.3 billion by market cap, the company offers avionics systems, aviation systems, communications and navigation equipment, interior and exterior aircraft lighting, aircraft seating, environmental control systems, flight control systems, and engine components. The aerospace and defense giant is expected to announce its fiscal second-quarter earnings for 2026 before the market opens on Thursday, Jul. 23.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect RTX to report a profit of $1.66 per share on a diluted basis, up 6.4% from $1.56 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports. 

For the full year, analysts expect RTX to report EPS of $6.91, up 9.9% from $6.29 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 9% year over year to $7.53 in fiscal 2027.

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RTX stock has outperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 20.2% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 37.9% during this period. Similarly, it outperformed the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLI24.1% gains over the same time frame.

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RTX rallied on robust commercial and defense demand, led by Raytheon’s $1.1 billion Navy missile contract and 40%+ year over year growth in munitions deliveries. Raytheon is ramping capacity to 2,500 missiles/year, while commercial aftermarket strength and automation gains boosted efficiency. Despite supply chain and tariff headwinds, expanded DoD agreements and a large backlog underpin the outlook. In the meantime, management remains cautiously optimistic as global defense spending and aerospace recovery drive long-term visibility, supporting Wall Street’s bullish view.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on RTX stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 25 analysts covering the stock, 15 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, two suggest a “Moderate Buy,” seven give a “Hold,” and one recommends a “Strong Sell.” RTX’s average analyst price target is $215.92, indicating a potential upside of 8.4% from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLI 183.91 +0.55 +0.30%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,483.24 +0.01 unch
S&P 500 Index
RTX 199.25 +7.47 +3.90%
Rtx Corp

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