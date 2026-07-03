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CoStar Group's Q2 2026 Earnings: What to Expect

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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New commercial building exterior by EyeMark via Adobe Stock
New commercial building exterior by EyeMark via Adobe Stock

CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP), headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services. Valued at $12 billion by market cap, the company offers a subscription-based integrated platform for commercial real estate intelligence, which includes information about commercial real estate properties, properties for sale, comparable sales, tenants, space available for lease, industry news, and market status. The leading commercial real estate information and marketplace listing platforms provider is expected to announce its fiscal second-quarter earnings for 2026 in the near term. 

Ahead of the event, analysts expect CSGP to report a profit of $0.21 per share on a diluted basis, up 162.5% from $0.08 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.

For the full year, analysts expect CSGP to report EPS of $1.03, up 94.3% from $0.53 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 35% year over year to $1.39 in fiscal 2027. 

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CSGP stock has considerably underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 20.2% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares down 63.2% during this period. Similarly, it notably underperformed the State Street Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLRE6.9% uptick over the same time frame.

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On Apr. 28, CSGP reported its Q1 results, and its shares closed down more than 5% in the following trading session. Its adjusted EPS of $0.23 surpassed Wall Street expectations of $0.18. The company’s revenue was $897 million, missing Wall Street forecasts of $897.5 million. CSGP expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $1.32 to $1.39, and revenue ranging from $3.78 billion to $3.82 billion.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on CSGP stock is moderately bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 20 analysts covering the stock, 12 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, two suggest a “Moderate Buy,” five give a “Hold,” and one recommends a “Strong Sell.” CSGP’s average analyst price target is $46.16, indicating an ambitious potential upside of 53.9% from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CSGP 30.00 +0.64 +2.18%
Costar Group Inc
$SPX 7,483.24 +0.01 unch
S&P 500 Index
XLRE 44.68 +0.50 +1.13%
S&P 500 Real Estate Sector SPDR

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