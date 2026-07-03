Here's What to Expect From Equifax’s Next Earnings Report

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Equifax Inc. ( EFX ) is a data, analytics, and technology company. Carrying a market cap of roughly $19.3 billion , it provides credit reporting, identity verification, fraud prevention, workforce and employment verification, payroll and human resource (HR) solutions, and business information services.

The company also offers data-driven insights and analytics that help businesses assess risk, make lending decisions, detect fraud, and streamline workforce management.

The focus is now squarely on the company's fiscal 2026 second quarter earnings report, which is set to arrive soon. Wall Street expects Equifax to post diluted EPS of $2.22 , representing an 11% increase from $2 reported in the same quarter last year.

Expectations have not appeared out of thin air either. Equifax beat earnings estimates in each of the last four quarters, which gives investors one more reason to watch this report closely.

Analysts expect the momentum to continue beyond the upcoming quarter. They project full fiscal 2026 diluted EPS of $8.57, reflecting a 12% year-over-year increase. They also expect full-year 2027 diluted EPS to reach $10.28, indicating another 20% increase from the previous year.

The stock, however, has given investors far more headaches than celebrations. Equifax’s shares have tumbled 34.4% over the past 52 weeks, while the broader S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) gained 20.2% during the same period. The weakness has spilled into 2026, with EFX stock dropping nearly 20.7% year-to-date (YTD), while the benchmark index advanced 9.3%.

The comparison looks no kinder within its own sector. The State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLI ) returned 24.1% over the past 52 weeks and climbed another 18.6% in 2026, leaving Equifax playing catch-up once again.

Even so, Equifax gave investors something fresh to talk about on Tuesday, June 30. The company announced that it secured 39 new patents during the first half of 2026, expanding its global intellectual property portfolio to more than 750 issued or pending patents worldwide.

The company is building its intellectual property portfolio as part of a long-term strategy to strengthen the value of its proprietary data, accelerate EFX.AI product innovation, create a clear competitive edge, and reinforce its leadership in explainable Artificial Intelligence , or xAI.

Equifax has already secured 14 new patents tied directly to its AI initiatives this year, giving another boost to its EFX.AI strategy for product innovation. Investors initially greeted the announcement with only a modest move. The stock then gathered steam and climbed 2.2% in the following trading session.

Wall Street has not thrown in the towel despite the stock's struggles. EFX stock is carrying an overall “ Moderate Buy ” rating. Out of 26 analysts covering the stock, 13 recommend a “Strong Buy,” three assign a “Moderate Buy,” and 10 stick with a “Hold” rating.

Analysts also believe the current share price leaves room for upside. The average price target of $221.13 represents potential upside of 28.5%. Meanwhile, the Street-High target of $293 suggests a gain of 70.3% from current levels.