Wheat Closes Mixed on Thursday

The wheat complex saw mixed trade on Thursday, with the HRW market holding up. Chicago SRW contracts saw fractional to 1 ½ cent losses on Thursday, as September was up a dime this week. KC HRW futures saw 1 ¾ to 3 ¾ cents gains at the close, with September climbing 19 cents on the short week. MPLS spring wheat was mixed with front months steady to ¼ cent higher rand deferreds down 1 ¾ to 4 ¼ cents, with September up 13 1/2 cents this week.

The market will observe the July 4th Independence Day Holiday on Friday, for a 3-day weekend. Sunday night will be a normal open.

USDA’s weekly Export Sales report from this morning indicated 300,060 MT of 2026/27 wheat sold in the week ending on June 25. That was the lowest total for the short marketing year so far, and down 48.79% from the same week last year. Mexico was the top destination of 79,700 MT, with 68,200 MT sold to unknown destinations.

Saudi Arabia issued a tender for 655,000 MT of wheat this morning for delivery this fall.

Jul 26 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.90 1/2, down 1 1/2 cents,

Sep 26 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.99 3/4, down 1/4 cent,

Jul 26 KCBT Wheat closed at $6.27, up 3 3/4 cents,

Sep 26 KCBT Wheat closed at $6.38 1/2, up 3 1/2 cents,

Jul 26 MIAX Wheat closed at $5.90, unch,