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Wheat Closes Mixed on Thursday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Field of wheat at golden hour by Bruno via Pixabay
Field of wheat at golden hour by Bruno via Pixabay

The wheat complex saw mixed trade on Thursday, with the HRW market holding up. Chicago SRW contracts saw fractional to 1 ½ cent losses on Thursday, as September was up a dime this week. KC HRW futures saw 1 ¾ to 3 ¾ cents gains at the close, with September climbing 19 cents on the short week. MPLS spring wheat was mixed with front months steady to ¼ cent higher rand deferreds down 1 ¾ to 4 ¼ cents, with September up 13 1/2 cents this week.

The market will observe the July 4th Independence Day Holiday on Friday, for a 3-day weekend. Sunday night will be a normal open.

USDA’s weekly Export Sales report from this morning indicated 300,060 MT of 2026/27 wheat sold in the week ending on June 25. That was the lowest total for the short marketing year so far, and down 48.79% from the same week last year. Mexico was the top destination of 79,700 MT, with 68,200 MT sold to unknown destinations.

Saudi Arabia issued a tender for 655,000 MT of wheat this morning for delivery this fall.

Jul 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.90 1/2, down 1 1/2 cents,

Sep 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.99 3/4, down 1/4 cent,

Jul 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $6.27, up 3 3/4 cents,

Sep 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $6.38 1/2, up 3 1/2 cents,

Jul 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $5.90, unch,

Sep 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $6.19 3/4, up 1/4 cent,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEU26 638-4s +3-4 +0.55%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEN26 627-0s +3-6 +0.60%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWN26 5.9000s unch unch
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWN26 590-4s -1-4 -0.25%
Wheat
ZWU26 599-6s -0-2 -0.04%
Wheat

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