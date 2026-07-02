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Wheat Posting Mixed Midday Trade

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Wheat field under cloudy blue sky by Beth MacDonald via Unsplash
Wheat field under cloudy blue sky by Beth MacDonald via Unsplash

The wheat complex is showing mixed trade as we head into a 3-day weekend. Chicago SRW contracts are fractionally to 2 cents in the red on the day. KC HRW futures are trading with midday gains of 1 to 2 cents. There were 38 deliveries against July KC wheat overnight, with 6 issued against July CBT wheat. MPLS spring wheat are down 1 to as much as 5 ½ cents so far on Thursday.  

The market will observe the July 4th Independence Day Holiday on Friday, for a 3-day weekend. Sunday night will be a normal open.

USDA’s weekly Export Sales report from this morning indicated 300,060 MT of wheat sold in the week ending on June 25, which edged just inside trade ideas looking for between 300,000 and 600,000 MT of 2026/27 wheat sales. That was the lowest total for the short marketing year so far, and down 48.79% from the same week last year. 

Saudi Arabia issued a tender for 655,000 MT of wheat this morning for delivery this fall.

Jul 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.91 1/2, down 1/2 cent,

Sep 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.98 3/4, down 1 1/4 cents,

Jul 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $6.24 1/2, up 1 1/4 cents,

Sep 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $6.36, up 1 cent,

Jul 26 MIAX Wheat  is at $5.89, down 1 cents,

Sep 26 MIAX Wheat  is at $6.13 1/4, down 5 1/4 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEU26 637-2 +2-2 +0.35%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEN26 624-4 +1-2 +0.20%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWN26 5.8900 -0.0100 -0.17%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWN26 591-4 -0-4 -0.08%
Wheat
ZWU26 599-4 -0-4 -0.08%
Wheat

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