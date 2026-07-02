Wheat Posting Mixed Midday Trade

Wheat field under cloudy blue sky by Beth MacDonald via Unsplash

The wheat complex is showing mixed trade as we head into a 3-day weekend. Chicago SRW contracts are fractionally to 2 cents in the red on the day. KC HRW futures are trading with midday gains of 1 to 2 cents. There were 38 deliveries against July KC wheat overnight, with 6 issued against July CBT wheat. MPLS spring wheat are down 1 to as much as 5 ½ cents so far on Thursday.

The market will observe the July 4th Independence Day Holiday on Friday, for a 3-day weekend. Sunday night will be a normal open.

USDA’s weekly Export Sales report from this morning indicated 300,060 MT of wheat sold in the week ending on June 25, which edged just inside trade ideas looking for between 300,000 and 600,000 MT of 2026/27 wheat sales. That was the lowest total for the short marketing year so far, and down 48.79% from the same week last year.

Saudi Arabia issued a tender for 655,000 MT of wheat this morning for delivery this fall.

Jul 26 CBOT Wheat is at $5.91 1/2, down 1/2 cent,

Sep 26 CBOT Wheat is at $5.98 3/4, down 1 1/4 cents,

Jul 26 KCBT Wheat is at $6.24 1/2, up 1 1/4 cents,

Sep 26 KCBT Wheat is at $6.36, up 1 cent,

Jul 26 MIAX Wheat is at $5.89, down 1 cents,