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What to Expect From Digital Realty Trust's Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Digital Realty-by kitzcorner via iStock
Digital Realty-by kitzcorner via iStock

With a market cap of around $62 billion, Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) is a leading global provider of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions, helping businesses securely connect their data, applications, and ecosystems. Through its PlatformDIGITAL® platform and global network of over 300 data centers across 55+ metros in 30+ countries, the company enables digital transformation, cloud adoption, AI innovation, and efficient data management.

The Austin, Texas-based company is expected to release its fiscal Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, Jul. 23. Ahead of this event, analysts project DLR to report core FFO per share of $1.98, a 5.9% rise from $1.87 in the year-ago quarter. It has exceeded Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in the past four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts forecast the REIT to report core FFO per share of $8.05, up 8.9% from $7.39 in fiscal 2025

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DLR stock has risen 2.7% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the broader S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) nearly 21% gain and the State Street Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLRE6.1% return over the same time frame. 

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Digital Realty reported stronger-than-expected Q1 2026 results on Apr. 23, with core FFO of $2.04 per share, revenue of $1.64 billion, and adjusted EBITDA of $920.3 million, reflecting robust data center demand and accelerating growth. The company also raised its full-year 2026 guidance, increasing core FFO per share to $8 - $8.10, revenue to $6.65 billion - $6.75 billion, and adjusted EBITDA to $3.65 billion - $3.75 billion. 

Additionally, the company reported $423 million of total bookings, including the largest hyperscale lease in its history and record 0–1 MW interconnection leasing, while management highlighted accelerating AI-driven hyperscale data center demand in the U.S. However, the stock remained unchanged the next day.

Analysts' consensus view on DLR stock is cautiously optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 33 analysts covering the stock, 21 suggest a "Strong Buy," two give a "Moderate Buy," and 10 recommend a "Hold." The average analyst price target for Digital Realty Trust is $216.71, indicating a potential upside of 23.4% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 7,480.05 -3.18 -0.04%
S&P 500 Index
DLR 174.92 -1.40 -0.79%
Digital Realty Trust
XLRE 44.47 +0.29 +0.66%
S&P 500 Real Estate Sector SPDR

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