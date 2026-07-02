What to Expect From Pool Corporation’s Q2 2026 Earnings Report

Valued at $7.9 billion by market cap, Pool Corporation (POOL) is a prominent wholesale distributor of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and outdoor living products. Rather than manufacturing its own products, the Covington, Louisiana-based company acts as a key link in the pool industry supply chain, distributing products from thousands of brands to pool builders, service professionals, retailers, and landscape contractors.

The pool supplies titan is expected to announce its fiscal 2026 second-quarter earnings in the near term. Ahead of the event, analysts expect POOL to report a profit of $5.36 per share on a diluted basis, up 3.7% from $5.17 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

For the current year, analysts expect POOL to report EPS of $11.08, up 3.3% from $10.73 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise 9.7% year over year to $12.15 in fiscal 2027.

POOL stock has dipped 29.1% over the past year, considerably underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 16.9% gains and the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLI) 21.9% rise over the same time frame.

POOL has underperformed the broader market over the past year due to its relatively slow revenue growth, weaker cash flow generation, and declining returns on capital. These factors have raised concerns about the company's growth outlook, financial flexibility, and the efficiency of its investments.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on POOL stock is moderately bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 15 analysts covering the stock, five advise a “Strong Buy” rating, nine give a “Hold,” and the remaining analyst recommends a “Moderate Sell.” POOL’s average analyst price target is $255.92, indicating a potential upside of 18.7% from the current levels.