What to Expect From CenterPoint Energy's Q2 2026 Earnings Report

Houston, Texas-based CenterPoint Energy, Inc. ( CNP ) operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. Valued at a market cap of $28.8 billion , the company operates through Electric, Natural Gas and Corporate and Other segments. CNP is expected to release its Q2 2026 earnings soon.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $0.38 on a diluted basis, up 31% from $0.29 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in only one of its last four quarters, while missing on three occasions.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $1.91, up 8.5% from $1.76 in fiscal 2025 . Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 8.9% year over year (YoY) to $2.08 in fiscal 2027.

CNP stock has surged 19.7% over the past 52 weeks , underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 20.7% rise but rallying the State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLU ) 9.3% return during the same time frame.

On Apr. 23, CNP stock rose 2.5% following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $3 billion and missed the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $0.56, also failing to touch Wall Street’s forecasts. CenterPoint expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.89 to $1.91 per share.