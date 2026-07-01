Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
UNLIMITED Watchlists, Portfolios, Screeners, and other Barchart tools with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

SpaceX Stock Scores a Much-Needed Win After Joining the Russell 1000. Intense Index Concentration Means Retail Investors Are Still the Biggest Losers.

Rob Isbitts - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
A close-up of a SpaceX sign by Sundry Photography via Adobe Stock
A close-up of a SpaceX sign by Sundry Photography via Adobe Stock

Following its historic IPO, SpaceX (SPCX) has been desperate for any sort of buying pressure that could reverse its 33% dive from $225 to the $150 level. 

It found it last Friday, June 26, when Russell announced that it would add SPCX to the Russell 1000 Index as part of its semi-annual index reconstitution

Since market indexes like Russell 1000 are the basis for the majority of ETFs, when a stock like SPCX is freshly added, it forces ETF managers to buy shares.

The S&P 500 Index adding a stock is really big news. The Russell 1000 not so much. But still, it’s a popular benchmark, and given SpaceX’s public float size of $100 billion, ETF managers were required to buy between $3 billion and $4 billion of SPCX stock to match the new index inclusion. 

www.barchart.com

Above you see the two biggest ETFs tied to the Russell 1000. Note that the Russell 1000 iShares ETF (IWB), the larger of the two, is still only about one-twentieth of the size of the largest ETF tracking the S&P 500. 

There’s no accounting for taste when it comes to stock indexes.

Let’s consider for a moment what this says about the market. Because while SpaceX certainly has a lot going for it as a business, even if it was a total pipe dream but still managed to reach the same valuation, it would still earn its spot in major index ETFs (GameStop (GME), anyone?).

Because we aren’t talking about active portfolio managers doing rigorous fundamental analysis, looking at the charts, or weighing valuation against risk. We are talking about automated, algorithmic, non-discretionary buying. It is all rules-based. As a DIY investor, you need to understand exactly what this means for your capital. It means that at some point, when the tide goes out, the losses could hit investors as strongly as the recent gains did

This is artificial, forced demand. It’s intentional. But there was a time when indexed investing accounted for maybe 10% of all equity allocations. Now, it is more than half, and likely on a path toward 70% or higher. That’s great until the market heads south… triggering what is essentially a 21st century bank run.  

www.barchart.com

IWB’s chart is above. It might as well be a chart of the S&P 500 ($SPX), a 500-stock index where only 50 stocks really matter. 

www.barchart.com

Here are the largest holdings for IWB, which allocates based on market capitalization. The top 10 names account for 36% of the index. That means 990 stocks make up 64% combined. So their average weighting is about 0.06%. 

In other words, if you invested $10,000 in IWB, each of those 990 stocks would receive just about $6-$7. Still think you have “smart diversification?” 

SPCX’s addition to the Russell 1000 index is a good reason to help investors understand what index ETFs are, what they do well, and what is just perception. When most of the stocks do not move the performance needle, it’s a reminder to stop being complacent about what you own. 

Rob Isbitts created the ROAR Score, based on his 40+ years of technical analysis experience. ROAR helps DIY investors manage risk and create their own portfolios. For Rob’s written research, check out ETFYourself.com.


On the date of publication, Rob Isbitts did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
SPCX 160.08 -10.78 -6.31%
Space Exploration Technologies
IWB 410.36 +0.86 +0.21%
Russell 1000 Ishares ETF
$SPX 7,511.79 +12.43 +0.17%
S&P 500 Index
GME 22.54 +0.46 +2.08%
Gamestop Corp

Most Popular News

A close-up of an AMD office by gehapromo via Adobe Stock 1
Heavy Advanced Micro Devices Call Options Volume Today - Is AMD Undervalued?
A logo for Bending Spoons displayed on a smartphone screen by Timon via Adobe Stock 2
Dear Future Bending Spoons (BSP) Stock Investors, Mark Your Calendars for July 1
Corn up close - by PixelAnarchy via All-free-download_com__480x318 3
Corn Squaring Up Lower Ahead of USDA Reports, Despite a Cut to Crop Ratings
ServiceNow Inc building in Silicon Valley-by Sundry Photography via iStock 4
ServiceNow's Q2 2026 Earnings: What to Expect
Trader at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 5
Stock Index Futures Gain at Quarter-End, U.S. JOLTS Report and Nike Earnings on Tap
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.