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Ameriprise Financial Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Ameriprise Financial Inc HQ sign- by Wolterk via iStock
Ameriprise Financial Inc HQ sign- by Wolterk via iStock

Minneapolis, Minnesota-based Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP) is a diversified financial services company operating in the United States and internationally. The company has a market cap of $41.2 billion and offers financial planning and advice services to individual and institutional clients. 

AMP is expected to release its Q2 2026 earnings on Thursday, July 23, before the market opens.  Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $10.63 on a diluted basis, up 16.7% from $9.11 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in each of its last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $43.01, up 9.3% from $39.34 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 7.7% year over year (YoY) to $46.33 in fiscal 2027.     

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AMP stock has fallen 14.1% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX20.9% rise and the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLF1.8% rise during the same time frame.    

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On Apr. 23, AMP stock declined 1.9% following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $4.8 billion and surpassed the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $11.26, also coming in on top of Wall Street’s forecasts.  

Analysts are somewhat bullish on AMP, with the stock having a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Among the 15 analysts covering the stock, four are recommending a “Strong Buy,” two suggest a “Moderate Buy,” eight suggest a “Hold,” and one suggests a “Strong Sell” for the stock. AMP’s average analyst price target is $533.92, indicating an upside of 15.3% from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLF 54.03 +0.42 +0.78%
S&P 500 Financials Sector SPDR
AMP 464.96 +6.20 +1.35%
Ameriprise Financial Services
$SPX 7,455.70 -43.66 -0.58%
S&P 500 Index

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