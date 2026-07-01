Ameriprise Financial Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Minneapolis, Minnesota-based Ameriprise Financial, Inc. ( AMP ) is a diversified financial services company operating in the United States and internationally. The company has a market cap of $41.2 billion and offers financial planning and advice services to individual and institutional clients.

AMP is expected to release its Q2 2026 earnings on Thursday, July 23, before the market opens. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $10.63 on a diluted basis, up 16.7% from $9.11 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in each of its last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $43.01, up 9.3% from $39.34 in fiscal 2025 . Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 7.7% year over year (YoY) to $46.33 in fiscal 2027.

AMP stock has fallen 14.1% over the past 52 weeks , lagging behind the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 20.9% rise and the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLF ) 1.8% rise during the same time frame.

On Apr. 23, AMP stock declined 1.9% following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $4.8 billion and surpassed the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $11.26, also coming in on top of Wall Street’s forecasts.