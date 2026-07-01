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Hasbro's Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Hasbro, Inc_ monopoly by- txking via iStock
Hasbro, Inc_ monopoly by- txking via iStock

Hasbro, Inc. (HAS), headquartered in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, functions as a toy and game company. Valued at $11.9 billion by market cap, the company offers a diverse range of toys, games, interactive software, puzzles, and infant products through popular brands like MAGIC: THE GATHERING, Hasbro Gaming, PLAY-DOH, NERF, TRANSFORMERS, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, PEPPA PIG, and more. The toy giant is expected to announce its fiscal second-quarter earnings for 2026 in the near term.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect HAS to report a profit of $1.18 per share on a diluted basis, down 9.2% from $1.30 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports. 

For the full year, analysts expect HAS to report EPS of $6.01, up 8.5% from $5.54 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 7.2% year over year to $6.44 in fiscal 2027. 

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HAS stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 20.9% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 11.9% during this period. However, it outperformed the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLY) 7.9% returns over the same time frame.

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HAS underperformed as macro uncertainty, tariff risks, and a recent cyber breach dented sentiment, compounded by cost pressures and operational disruptions. While management expects revenue growth across all segments, driven by Wizards momentum, it flagged rising oil-related costs and digital game investments that could squeeze margins in H2. Furthermore, guidance reflects that mix of ongoing strength and lingering headwinds.

On May 20, HAS shares closed down by 8.8% after reporting its Q1 results. Its adjusted EPS of $1.47 topped Wall Street expectations of $1.12. The company’s revenue was $1 billion, topping Wall Street forecasts of $989.5 million.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on HAS stock is bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Out of 16 analysts covering the stock, 13 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” and two give a “Hold.” HAS’ average analyst price target is $112.25, indicating a notable potential upside of 35.9% from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLY 117.88 +0.60 +0.51%
S&P 500 Cons Disc Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,465.70 -33.66 -0.45%
S&P 500 Index
HAS 82.63 +0.04 +0.05%
Hasbro Inc

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