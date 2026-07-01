Earnings Preview: What To Expect From L3Harris Technologies' Report

Melbourne, Florida-based L3Harris Technologies, Inc. ( LHX ) provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company has a market cap of $54.1 billion and operates through three segments: Space & Mission Systems (SMS), Communications & Spectrum Dominance (CSD), and Missile Solutions (MSL).

LHX is expected to release its Q2 2026 earnings soon. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $2.79 on a diluted basis, up marginally from $2.78 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in each of its last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $11.52, up 7.4% from $10.73 in fiscal 2025 . Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 17.4% year over year (YoY) to $13.52 in fiscal 2027.

LHX stock has grown 15.9% over the past 52 weeks , underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 20.9% rise and the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLI ) 25.6% rise during the same time frame.

On Apr. 30, LHX stock declined marginally following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $5.7 billion, surpassing the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS for the period came in at $2.72, also topping Wall Street’s estimates. L3Harris expects full-year earnings to be $11.40 to $11.50 per share, with revenue in the range of $23 billion to $23.5 billion.