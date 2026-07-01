Earnings Preview: What To Expect From L3Harris Technologies' Report

Melbourne, Florida-based L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX) provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company has a market cap of $54.1 billion and operates through three segments: Space & Mission Systems (SMS), Communications & Spectrum Dominance (CSD), and Missile Solutions (MSL).
LHX is expected to release its Q2 2026 earnings soon. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $2.79 on a diluted basis, up marginally from $2.78 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in each of its last four quarters.
For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $11.52, up 7.4% from $10.73 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 17.4% year over year (YoY) to $13.52 in fiscal 2027.
LHX stock has grown 15.9% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 20.9% rise and the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLI) 25.6% rise during the same time frame.
On Apr. 30, LHX stock declined marginally following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $5.7 billion, surpassing the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS for the period came in at $2.72, also topping Wall Street’s estimates. L3Harris expects full-year earnings to be $11.40 to $11.50 per share, with revenue in the range of $23 billion to $23.5 billion.
Analysts are moderately bullish on LHX, with the stock currently rated “Moderate Buy” overall. Among the 20 analysts covering the stock, 14 are recommending a “Strong Buy,” and six suggest a “Hold.” LHX’s average analyst price target is $385.05, indicating an upside of 32.5% from the current levels.
On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.