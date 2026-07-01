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What You Need To Know Ahead of Keurig Dr Pepper’s Earnings Release

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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3d illustration inflation and deflation graph by Deepadesigns via Shutterstock
3d illustration inflation and deflation graph by Deepadesigns via Shutterstock

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP), based in Frisco, Texas, is one of the leading beverage companies in North America. With a market cap of about $45.6 billion, the company produces, markets, and distributes a wide range of hot and cold beverages. Its operations are divided into three main segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International.

KDP is expected to report its Q2 2026 earnings before the market opens on Thursday, August 6, 2026. Ahead of the release, analysts expect the company to post a diluted EPS of $0.55, up 12.2% from $0.49 in the year-ago quarter. The company has met or exceeded Wall Street's EPS estimates in each of the past four quarters, which is impressive.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $2.29, up 11.7% from $2.05 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by 10.5% year over year to $2.53 in fiscal 2027.

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KDP stock has declined 1% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming both the S&P 500 Index ($SPX), which gained 20.9%, and the State Street Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP), which returned 2.6% during the same period.

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Keurig Dr Pepper has underperformed the broader market over the past year as investors have remained cautious about its modest long-term growth. The company's revenue has increased at a moderate 5.7% annualized rate over the past three years, trailing many peers in the consumer staples sector and raising concerns about its ability to deliver stronger sustained growth.

However, on June 25, shares of Keurig Dr Pepper climbed more than 3% after Barclays upgraded the stock to "Overweight" from "Equal Weight" and raised its price target to $36. The investment firm cited confidence in the beverage maker's growth prospects, highlighting its resilient portfolio of coffee, soft drinks, and energy beverages, along with expectations for improving earnings momentum.

Analysts are somewhat optimistic about KDP, with the stock currently rated "Moderate Buy." Among the 16 analysts covering the stock, nine recommend a "Strong Buy," one recommends a "Moderate Buy," and six recommend a "Hold." KDP's average analyst price target is $34.29, implying an upside of 4.8% from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KDP 32.73 -0.77 -2.30%
Keurig Dr Pepper Inc
$SPX 7,499.36 +58.93 +0.79%
S&P 500 Index
XLP 83.07 -1.30 -1.54%
S&P 500 Cons Staples Sector SPDR

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