What to Expect From TE Connectivity's Q3 2026 Earnings Report

With a market cap of $57.9 billion , TE Connectivity plc ( TEL ) is a global industrial technology leader that develops innovative connectivity and sensor solutions to enable safer, more sustainable, productive, and connected systems. With over 90,000 employees serving customers in approximately 130 countries, the company partners with industries worldwide to advance next-generation transportation, energy networks, automated factories, AI-enabled data centers, and other critical technologies.

The Ballybrit, Ireland-based company is set to unveil its fiscal Q3 2026 results soon. Ahead of this event, analysts expect TEL to report an adjusted EPS of $2.84 , up 25.1% from $2.27 in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in each of the past four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts expect the electronics maker to report adjusted EPS of $11.31, a surge of 29.1% from $8.76 in fiscal 2025 .

TEL stock has gained 17.6% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 19.9% return and the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLK ) 46.4% increase over the period.

TE Connectivity shares tumbled 9.1% on Apr. 22, after the company reported Q2 2026 revenue of $4.74 billion, which missed Wall Street estimates , despite delivering better-than-expected adjusted EPS of $2.73 (up 24%). The stock also came under pressure after management warned that the ongoing Iran/Middle East conflict was increasing freight, resin, plastics, and polymer costs, and that the company may need to raise prices to protect margins if the disruptions persist.

Additionally, investors were concerned about a potential slowdown in digital data networks' growth, despite the company forecasting Q3 adjusted EPS of $2.83 (above the consensus).