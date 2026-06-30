Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Barchart Premier: The most comprehensive method for keeping track of all your investments. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

What to Expect From TE Connectivity's Q3 2026 Earnings Report

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Businessman pointing arrow graph corporate future growth by Marchmeena29 via iStock
Businessman pointing arrow graph corporate future growth by Marchmeena29 via iStock

With a market cap of $57.9 billion, TE Connectivity plc (TEL) is a global industrial technology leader that develops innovative connectivity and sensor solutions to enable safer, more sustainable, productive, and connected systems. With over 90,000 employees serving customers in approximately 130 countries, the company partners with industries worldwide to advance next-generation transportation, energy networks, automated factories, AI-enabled data centers, and other critical technologies.

The Ballybrit, Ireland-based company is set to unveil its fiscal Q3 2026 results soon. Ahead of this event, analysts expect TEL to report an adjusted EPS of $2.84, up 25.1% from $2.27 in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in each of the past four quarters. 

For fiscal 2026, analysts expect the electronics maker to report adjusted EPS of $11.31, a surge of 29.1% from $8.76 in fiscal 2025.

www.barchart.com

TEL stock has gained 17.6% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX19.9% return and the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLK46.4% increase over the period. 

www.barchart.com

TE Connectivity shares tumbled 9.1% on Apr. 22, after the company reported Q2 2026 revenue of $4.74 billion, which missed Wall Street estimates, despite delivering better-than-expected adjusted EPS of $2.73 (up 24%). The stock also came under pressure after management warned that the ongoing Iran/Middle East conflict was increasing freight, resin, plastics, and polymer costs, and that the company may need to raise prices to protect margins if the disruptions persist. 

Additionally, investors were concerned about a potential slowdown in digital data networks' growth, despite the company forecasting Q3 adjusted EPS of $2.83 (above the consensus).

Analysts' consensus rating on TEL stock is cautiously optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Out of 18 analysts covering the stock, opinions include 12 "Strong Buys” and six "Holds." The average analyst price target is $258.63, suggesting a potential upside of 28.1% from current levels.   


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 7,473.77 +33.34 +0.45%
S&P 500 Index
XLK 188.66 +3.25 +1.75%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR
TEL 201.96 +3.66 +1.85%
Te Connectivity Ltd

Most Popular News

Nvidia logo by Konstantin Savusia via Shutterstock 1
Nvidia Is Still a Bargain. Analysts See 57% Upside in NVDA Stock.
Corn field blue sky by Alberto Masnovo via iStock 2
Corn Falling Lower to Start the Week
A game controller in front of a Roblox computer screen by Miguel Lagoa via Shutterstock 3
Roblox Shows Huge, Unusual Call Option Activity - Is RBLX Stock Too Cheap?
A photo of a Sandisk Solid State Drive by Top Popular Vector by Shutterstock 4
SanDisk Stock: Here’s Why Analysts Are Quietly Raising Price Targets
Trader 2 at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 5
Stocks Set to Open Higher as Tech Bounces, U.S. Jobs Data and Warsh’s Remarks Awaited
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.