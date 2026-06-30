Earnings Preview: What To Expect From Amphenol's Report

With a market cap of $204.7 billion , Amphenol Corporation ( APH ) is a global leader in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors, serving industries such as automotive, aerospace, defense, communications, and information technology. It operates through three segments: Communications Solutions; Harsh Environment Solutions; and Interconnect and Sensor Systems, offering a broad range of interconnect, cable, antenna, and sensor products worldwide.

The Wallingford, Connecticut-based company is slated to announce its fiscal Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, Jul. 22. Ahead of this event, analysts expect APH to report an adjusted EPS of $1.16 , a 43.2% surge from $0.81 in the year-ago quarter . It has exceeded Wall Street's earnings expectations in the past four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts expect the fiber-optic products maker to report adjusted EPS of $4.76, marking a growth of 42.5% from $3.34 in fiscal 2025 .

Shares of Amphenol have climbed 70.4% over the past 52 weeks, surpassing the broader S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 19.9% return and the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLK ) 47.9% increase over the same period.

Shares of Amphenol rose 3.2% on Apr. 29 after the company reported record Q1 2026 results that exceeded guidance, with sales surging 58% year-over-year to $7.6 billion, including 33% organic growth, while adjusted EPS jumped 68% to $1.06. Investor sentiment was further boosted by strong demand trends, as orders reached a record $9.4 billion, driven by exceptional growth in the IT datacom market and contributions from the recently acquired CommScope CCS business.

The stock also gained on optimistic Q2 2026 guidance, with the company forecasting sales of $8.1 billion - $8.2 billion and adjusted EPS of $1.14 - $1.16, representing year-over-year growth of 43% - 45% and 41% - 43%, respectively.