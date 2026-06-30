Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Screen on your Watchlists and Portfolios with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Earnings Preview: What To Expect From NextEra Energy’s Report

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Solar energy panel and wind turbine farm renewable energy by InfiniteFlow via Adobe Stock
Solar energy panel and wind turbine farm renewable energy by InfiniteFlow via Adobe Stock

Valued at a market cap of $184.9 billion, NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) is one of the largest electric utility and clean energy companies in the world. Through its regulated utility business and renewable energy operations, the company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity to millions of customers across the United States.

The company is expected to announce its fiscal Q2 earnings for 2026 in the near future. Ahead of this event, analysts expect this utility giant to report a profit of $1.08 per share, up 2.9% from $1.05 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the last four quarters. 

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect NEE to report a profit of $4.01 per share, up 8.1% from $3.71 per share in fiscal 2025. Furthermore, its EPS is expected to grow 8.7% year over year to $4.36 in fiscal 2027.

www.barchart.com 

Shares of NEE have gained 25.1% over the past 52 weeks, surpassing both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX19.9% return and the State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLU13.2% uptick over the same time period.

www.barchart.com 

NextEra Energy has outperformed the broader market over the past year due to strong investor demand for defensive utility stocks, continued growth in its regulated utility business, expanding renewable energy portfolio, and optimism surrounding rising electricity demand driven by AI data centers and electrification trends. Stable earnings growth and consistent dividend increases have also supported investor confidence.

Wall Street analysts are moderately optimistic about NEE’s stock, with an overall "Moderate Buy" rating. Among 22 analysts covering the stock, 13 recommend "Strong Buy," eight indicate "Hold,” and one suggests a "Strong Sell.” The mean price target for NEE is $97.57, indicating a 10% potential upside from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLU 45.95 -0.07 -0.15%
S&P 500 Utilities Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,440.43 unch unch
S&P 500 Index
NEE 88.40 -0.26 -0.29%
Nextera Energy

Most Popular News

An Intel sign out front of a corporate office by wolterke via Adobe Stock 1
As Trump Doubles Down on Quantum Computing, This Is the Top-Performing Stock to Buy YTD
A close-up of a SpaceX sign by Sundry Photography via Adobe Stock 2
Why Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile Should Be Terrified of Elon Musk’s Next Move
3d illustration inflation and deflation graph by Deepadesigns via Shutterstock 3
Nvidia and Broadcom Both Offer AI Exposure and Dividends. Barchart Data Helps Pick the Best Stock to Buy Now.
Alphabet Inc laptop search by- Prykhodov via iStock 4
Alphabet Stock Falls Below Berkshire’s Buying Price, but GOOG Is Not a Screaming Buy Yet
A close-up of the Broadcom logo on a smartphone by Timon via Adobe Stock 5
Broadcom and OpenAI Just Unveiled the New Jalapeño AI Chip. What That Means for AVGO Stock.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.