Earnings Preview: What To Expect From NextEra Energy’s Report

Valued at a market cap of $184.9 billion, NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) is one of the largest electric utility and clean energy companies in the world. Through its regulated utility business and renewable energy operations, the company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity to millions of customers across the United States.

The company is expected to announce its fiscal Q2 earnings for 2026 in the near future. Ahead of this event, analysts expect this utility giant to report a profit of $1.08 per share, up 2.9% from $1.05 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the last four quarters.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect NEE to report a profit of $4.01 per share, up 8.1% from $3.71 per share in fiscal 2025. Furthermore, its EPS is expected to grow 8.7% year over year to $4.36 in fiscal 2027.

Shares of NEE have gained 25.1% over the past 52 weeks, surpassing both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 19.9% return and the State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLU) 13.2% uptick over the same time period.

NextEra Energy has outperformed the broader market over the past year due to strong investor demand for defensive utility stocks, continued growth in its regulated utility business, expanding renewable energy portfolio, and optimism surrounding rising electricity demand driven by AI data centers and electrification trends. Stable earnings growth and consistent dividend increases have also supported investor confidence.

Wall Street analysts are moderately optimistic about NEE’s stock, with an overall "Moderate Buy" rating. Among 22 analysts covering the stock, 13 recommend "Strong Buy," eight indicate "Hold,” and one suggests a "Strong Sell.” The mean price target for NEE is $97.57, indicating a 10% potential upside from the current levels.