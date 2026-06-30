Moody's Earnings Preview: What to Expect

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With a market cap of $79.1 billion, Moody's Corporation (MCO) is a leading global provider of credit ratings, risk assessment, and financial intelligence. The company helps businesses, governments, and investors make informed financial decisions by offering credit ratings, research, data, analytics, and risk management solutions.

The credit rating giant is expected to announce its fiscal 2026 second-quarter earningsin the near future. Ahead of the event, analysts expect MCO to report a profit of $4.19 per share on a diluted basis, up 17.7% from $3.56 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.

For the current year, analysts expect MCO to report EPS of $16.69, up 11.7% from $14.94 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 10.4% year over year to $18.43 in fiscal 2027.

MCO shares have declined 7.2% over the past year, underperforming both the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 19.9% gains and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLF) 3.4% gains over the same time frame.

On June 16, Moody's shares climbed 3.2% after the company announced that its connected intelligence platform had been integrated with Amazon Quick through a dedicated Model Context Protocol (MCP) server. The integration gives Amazon Web Services (AWS) customers direct access to Moody's ratings, research, and extensive financial data, enabling AI-powered workflows with trusted, real-time risk and credit insights.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on MCO stock is moderately bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 24 analysts covering the stock, 16 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” and seven give a “Hold.” MCO’s average analyst price target is $536.32, indicating a potential upside of 18.5% from the current levels.