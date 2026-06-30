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Raymond James Financial's Q2 2026 Earnings: What to Expect

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Financial chart candlestick on digital forex market screen by Who is Danny via Adobe Stock
Financial chart candlestick on digital forex market screen by Who is Danny via Adobe Stock

Saint Petersburg, Florida-based Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) is a diversified financial services company that provides private client group, capital markets, asset management, banking, and other services to individuals, corporations, and municipalities in the United States and internationally. The company has a market cap of $29.1 billion and is expected to release its Q2 2026 earnings on Wednesday, July 22, after the market closes. 

Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $2.91 on a diluted basis, up 33.5% from $2.18 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in three of its last four quarters, while missing on one occasion.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $11.82, up 10.9% from $10.66 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 14.4% year over year (YoY) to $13.52 in fiscal 2027.        

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RJF stock has fallen 2.7% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX19.9% rise and the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLF3.4% rise during the same time frame.   

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On Apr. 22, RJF stock stayed mostly unchanged following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter rose 25.2% from the prior year’s quarter to $4.3 billion and surpassed the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $2.83, also beating Wall Street’s forecasts. 

Analysts are somewhat bullish on RJF, with the stock having a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Among the 15 analysts covering the stock, five are recommending a “Strong Buy,” and 10 suggest a “Hold” for the stock. RJF’s average analyst price target is $173.28, indicating an upside of 16.2% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLF 53.72 +0.15 +0.28%
S&P 500 Financials Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,440.43 unch unch
S&P 500 Index
RJF 149.08 -0.86 -0.57%
Raymond James Financial

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