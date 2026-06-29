Crown Castle's Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

With a market cap of $36.1 billion , Crown Castle Inc. ( CCI ) owns and operates a nationwide communications infrastructure portfolio, including approximately 40,000 cell towers and 90,000 route miles of fiber across major U.S. markets. This extensive network connects cities and communities to essential wireless service, data, and technology, enabling the flow of information, ideas, and innovation to businesses and people nationwide.

The wireless tower operator is expected to announce its fiscal Q2 2026 results soon. Ahead of the event, analysts forecast CCI to report an AFFO of $0.95 per share , down 6.9% from $1.02 per share in the year-ago quarter. However, it has consistently surpassed Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in the last four quarterly reports.

For fiscal 2026, analysts predict the Houston, Texas-based company to post AFFO of $4.22 per share, a decrease of 3.2% from $4.36 per share in fiscal 2025. Nevertheless, AFFO is projected to increase 12.8% year-over-year to $4.76 per share in fiscal 2027.

CCI stock has declined 18.7% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 20.2% gain and the State Street Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLRE ) 9.7% return over the same time frame.

Shares of Crown Castle rose 1.8% following its Q1 2026 results on Apr. 22. The company reported stronger-than-expected AFFO per share came in at $1.02, site rental revenue reached $961 million, and adjusted EBITDA of $675 million. Investor sentiment was also supported by management reaffirming its full-year 2026 guidance, including AFFO per share of $4.38 - $4.49 (midpoint $4.44) and adjusted EBITDA of $2.67 billion - $2.72 billion, while highlighting progress on its transition to a pure-play tower REIT with the fiber and small-cell business sale expected to close in the first half of 2026.

Analysts' consensus rating on CCI stock is cautiously optimistic overall, with a "Moderate Buy" rating. Among 21 analysts covering the stock, 10 recommend a "Strong Buy," one has a "Moderate Buy" rating, and 10 give a "Hold" rating.

The average analyst price target for Crown Castle is $98.42, suggesting a potential upside of 22.6% from the current levels.