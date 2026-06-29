Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get your Portfolio automatically emailed to you up to 4 times a day with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Crown Castle's Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Telephone cell tower 5G and 4G base station by Leonid via Adobe Stock
Telephone cell tower 5G and 4G base station by Leonid via Adobe Stock

With a market cap of $36.1 billion, Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) owns and operates a nationwide communications infrastructure portfolio, including approximately 40,000 cell towers and 90,000 route miles of fiber across major U.S. markets. This extensive network connects cities and communities to essential wireless service, data, and technology, enabling the flow of information, ideas, and innovation to businesses and people nationwide.

The wireless tower operator is expected to announce its fiscal Q2 2026 results soon. Ahead of the event, analysts forecast CCI to report an AFFO of $0.95 per share, down 6.9% from $1.02 per share in the year-ago quarter. However, it has consistently surpassed Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in the last four quarterly reports. 

For fiscal 2026, analysts predict the Houston, Texas-based company to post AFFO of $4.22 per share, a decrease of 3.2% from $4.36 per share in fiscal 2025. Nevertheless, AFFO is projected to increase 12.8% year-over-year to $4.76 per share in fiscal 2027.

www.barchart.com

CCI stock has declined 18.7% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX20.2% gain and the State Street Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLRE9.7% return over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

Shares of Crown Castle rose 1.8% following its Q1 2026 results on Apr. 22. The company reported stronger-than-expected AFFO per share came in at $1.02, site rental revenue reached $961 million, and adjusted EBITDA of $675 million. Investor sentiment was also supported by management reaffirming its full-year 2026 guidance, including AFFO per share of $4.38 - $4.49 (midpoint $4.44) and adjusted EBITDA of $2.67 billion - $2.72 billion, while highlighting progress on its transition to a pure-play tower REIT with the fiber and small-cell business sale expected to close in the first half of 2026.

Analysts' consensus rating on CCI stock is cautiously optimistic overall, with a "Moderate Buy" rating. Among 21 analysts covering the stock, 10 recommend a "Strong Buy," one has a "Moderate Buy" rating, and 10 give a "Hold" rating. 

The average analyst price target for Crown Castle is $98.42, suggesting a potential upside of 22.6% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 7,411.10 +57.08 +0.78%
S&P 500 Index
CCI 78.50 -4.12 -4.99%
Crown Castle
XLRE 44.60 -0.64 -1.41%
S&P 500 Real Estate Sector SPDR

Most Popular News

An Intel sign out front of a corporate office by wolterke via Adobe Stock 1
As Trump Doubles Down on Quantum Computing, This Is the Top-Performing Stock to Buy YTD
A close-up of a SpaceX sign by Sundry Photography via Adobe Stock 2
Why Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile Should Be Terrified of Elon Musk’s Next Move
Alphabet Inc laptop search by- Prykhodov via iStock 3
Alphabet Stock Falls Below Berkshire’s Buying Price, but GOOG Is Not a Screaming Buy Yet
3d illustration inflation and deflation graph by Deepadesigns via Shutterstock 4
Nvidia and Broadcom Both Offer AI Exposure and Dividends. Barchart Data Helps Pick the Best Stock to Buy Now.
A close-up of the Broadcom logo on a smartphone by Timon via Adobe Stock 5
Broadcom and OpenAI Just Unveiled the New Jalapeño AI Chip. What That Means for AVGO Stock.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.