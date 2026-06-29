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What You Need To Know Ahead of Las Vegas Sands' Earnings Release

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Businessman trading stock market on teblet screen by Nespix via iStock

With a market cap of $31.2 billion, Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) is a global developer and operator of integrated resorts, with major properties in Macao and Singapore. Its portfolio includes luxury hotels, casinos, entertainment venues, retail malls, and convention facilities, anchored by flagship destinations like Marina Bay Sands and The Venetian Macao.

The Las Vegas, Nevada-based company is set to announce its fiscal Q2 2026 results soon. Ahead of this event, analysts forecast LVS to report an adjusted EPS of $0.78, down 1.3% from $0.79 in the year-ago quarter. However, it has surpassed Wall Street's earnings estimates in the last four quarters. 

For fiscal 2026, analysts expect the casino operator to post an adjusted EPS of $3.38, representing a 12.3% increase from $3.01 in fiscal 2025

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Shares of Las Vegas Sands have risen 8% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX19.8% gain. Nevertheless, the stock has slightly outpaced the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLY6.4% return over the same period. 

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Despite reporting better-than-expected Q1 2026 adjusted EPS of $0.91 and revenue of $3.58 billion on Apr. 22, shares of Las Vegas Sands tumbled 8.6% the next day as investors focused on margin weakness in Macau driven by intense competition and rising promotional spending to attract players. The pressure on profitability overshadowed strong topline growth, including a 25.3% year-over-year revenue increase and solid performance in Singapore and Macao. Concerns that margin compression will persist amid increased gaming capacity and slower industry growth in the second half of 2026, further weighed on sentiment.

Analysts' consensus view on LVS stock is cautiously optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 18 analysts covering the stock, 11 recommend "Strong Buy" and seven suggest "Hold." The average analyst price target is $68.08, indicating a potential upside of 44.5% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLY 115.26 +0.89 +0.78%
S&P 500 Cons Disc Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,354.02 -3.47 -0.05%
S&P 500 Index
LVS 47.49 +0.37 +0.79%
Las Vegas Sands

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