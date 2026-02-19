Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! View ALL results for your Stocks, ETFs and Funds Screeners with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Universal Health Services Stock Outlook: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Universal Health Services, Inc_ logo on phone-by IgorGolovniov via Shutterstock
Universal Health Services, Inc_ logo on phone-by IgorGolovniov via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $14.7 billion, Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health centers through its Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. It provides a wide range of medical, behavioral health, insurance, and management support services.

Shares of the King of Prussia, Pennsylvania-based company have outperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. UHS stock has soared 28.6% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has gained 12.3%. In addition, shares of the company have risen 7.9% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX's marginal return.

Looking closer, shares of the hospital and health facility operator have outpaced the State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLV9.1% increase over the past 52 weeks.

www.barchart.com

Shares of Universal Health Services rose 2.5% following its Q3 2025 results on Oct. 27 as the company reported adjusted EPS of $5.69, well above Wall Street expectations, driven by steady demand for hospital services. The results were further boosted by a $90 million pre-tax Medicaid reimbursement from a newly approved Washington, D.C. state-directed payment program, which was not included in prior forecasts. Investor sentiment also improved after UHS raised its 2025 revenue outlook to $17.31 billion - $17.45 billion..

For the fiscal year that ended in December 2025, analysts expect UHS’ adjusted EPS to grow 31.3% year-over-year to $21.80. The company's earnings surprise history is promising. It topped the consensus estimates in the last four quarters.

Among the 20 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on eight “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” 10 “Holds,” and one “Moderate Sell.” 

www.barchart.com

On Jan. 23, Barclays analyst Andrew Mok CFA reaffirmed a “Buy” rating on Universal Health Services and set a price target of $262.

The mean price target of $250.35 represents a 6.4% premium to UHS’ current price levels. The Street-high price target of $302 suggests a 28.4% potential upside. 


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
UHS 233.15 -2.14 -0.91%
Universal Health Services
XLV 156.75 -0.92 -0.58%
S&P 500 Healthcare Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,881.31 +38.09 +0.56%
S&P 500 Index

Most Popular News

Dividends by Designer491 via iStock 1
Earn While You Sleep: 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
Nvidia logo and sign on headquarters by Michael Vi via Shutterstock 2
SoftBank Just Sold $3.6 Billion Worth of Nvidia Stock. Should You Ditch NVDA Too?
2d illustration of Cloud computing by Blackboard via Shutterstock 3
Stocks Fall as AI Concerns Dampen Market Sentiment
AI microchip by DesignKingBD360 via Shutterstock 4
As Tesla Gains U.S. Market Share, Should You Buy TSLA Stock?
Trader 2 at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 5
Stocks Set to Open Lower as AI Jitters Linger, Fed Minutes and U.S. Economic Data Awaited
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot