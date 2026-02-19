Universal Health Services Stock Outlook: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

With a market cap of $14.7 billion, Universal Health Services, Inc. ( UHS ) owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health centers through its Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. It provides a wide range of medical, behavioral health, insurance, and management support services.

Shares of the King of Prussia, Pennsylvania-based company have outperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. UHS stock has soared 28.6% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has gained 12.3% . In addition, shares of the company have risen 7.9% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX's marginal return.

Looking closer, shares of the hospital and health facility operator have outpaced the State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLV ) 9.1% increase over the past 52 weeks.

Shares of Universal Health Services rose 2.5% following its Q3 2025 results on Oct. 27 as the company reported adjusted EPS of $5.69, well above Wall Street expectations, driven by steady demand for hospital services. The results were further boosted by a $90 million pre-tax Medicaid reimbursement from a newly approved Washington, D.C. state-directed payment program, which was not included in prior forecasts. Investor sentiment also improved after UHS raised its 2025 revenue outlook to $17.31 billion - $17.45 billion..

For the fiscal year that ended in December 2025, analysts expect UHS’ adjusted EPS to grow 31.3% year-over-year to $21.80. The company's earnings surprise history is promising. It topped the consensus estimates in the last four quarters.

Among the 20 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on eight “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” 10 “Holds,” and one “Moderate Sell.”

On Jan. 23, Barclays analyst Andrew Mok CFA reaffirmed a “Buy” rating on Universal Health Services and set a price target of $262 .

The mean price target of $250.35 represents a 6.4% premium to UHS’ current price levels. The Street-high price target of $302 suggests a 28.4% potential upside.