Corn Starting Wednesday Trade with Slight Gains

Corn price action is up fractionally to 1 ½ cents so far on Wednesday. Futures closed Tuesday with contracts falling 5 to 6 ¼ cents. Open interest was down 788 contracts on Tuesday, as the roll out of March continues, down 30,524 contracts. March options expire on Friday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was down 5 1/4 cents at $3.93.

USDA’s FGIS tallied corn export shipments at 1.492 MMT (58.75 mbu) during the week ending on February 12. That was 7.31% below the week prior and 8.06% shy of than the same week last year. Mexico was the top destination of 517,215 MT, with 332,968 MT headed to Japan and 133,771 MT to Colombia. Marketing year exports for 2025/26 are 35.727 MMT (1.407 mbu) since September 1, which is now 44.36% above the same period last year.

Brazil’s first corn crop was estimated at 22% harvested as of Thursday according to AgRural, now behind the 29% pace from last year. Second crop planting is now at 31% complete, below the 36% pace in 2025.

Mar 26 Corn closed at $4.26 1/4, down 5 1/2 cents, currently up 1 1/2 cents

Nearby Cash was $3.93, down 5 1/4 cents,

May 26 Corn closed at $4.35 3/4, down 6 1/4 cents, currently up 1 1/2 cents

Jul 26 Corn closed at $4.44 1/4, down 5 3/4 cents, currently up 1 1/4 cents