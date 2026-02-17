Barchart.com
Wheat Closes Tuesday with Losses

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Harvesting wheat by Bence Balla-Schottner via Unsplash
The wheat complex posted weakness on Tuesday across all three markets. Chicago SRW futures were down 6 to 7 cents, as March was slipped 11 cents. KC HRW futures were 3 to 4 cents in the red at the close. MPLS spring wheat was down 3 to 4 cents lower so far on the day. 

Tuesday morning’s Export Inspections report showed 375,402 MT (13.79 mbu) of wheat shipped in the week of 2/12. That was 35.34% below the week prior but 49.66% above the same week last year. Japan was the largest destination of 170,930 MT, with 58,732 MT shipped to Mexico and 36,892 MT to the Dominican Republic. The marketing year total is now 17.704 MMT (650 mbu) of wheat shipped since June, which is still 18.91% below the same period last year.

The Russian wheat crop was estimated at 85.9 MMT according to SovEcon, up 2.1 MMT from their previous number. EU soft wheat export have totaled 15.11 MMT from July 1 to February 15, now up 1.46 MMT from the same period last year.

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.37 3/4, down 11 cents,

May 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.42 1/2, down 6 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.38 3/4, down 3 3/4 cents,

May 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.50 1/2, down 3 1/4 cents,

Mar 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $5.68 1/4, down 3 1/2 cents,

May 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $5.80, down 4 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

