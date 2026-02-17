Soybeans Holds onto Gains on Tuesday

Soybeans rounded out the Tuesday session with contracts fractionally to 1 ¼ cents higher. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was up 1 1/4 cents at $10.68 1/2. Soymeal futures were a dime to $3.40 lower in the front months, with Soy Oil futures 21 to 44 points higher.

NOPA data was released this morning, with a total fo 221.56 mbu of soybeans crushed in January, exceeding estimates. That was 10.57% above last year, but down 1.52% from last month. Soybean oil stocks rose 15.6% over last month and 49.07% above last year.

Export Inspections data showed soybean shipments at 1.203 MMT (44.2 mbu) shipped in the week that ended on February 12. That was up 5.01% from the week prior, and 65.3% above the same week last year. China was the top destination of 684,069 MT, with 223,890 MT to Egypt and 81,455 MT to Colombia. Marketing year shipments have totaled 24.35 MMT (894.7 mbu), which is up 32.4% yr/yr.

AgRural estimates the Brazilian soybean crop at 21% harvested as of last Thursday, down from the 24% harvest pace in 2025.

Mar 26 Soybeans closed at $11.34, up 1 cent,

Nearby Cash was $10.68 1/2, up 1 1/4 cents,

May 26 Soybeans closed at $11.48 3/4, up 1/4 cent,