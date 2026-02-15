Warren Buffett Says Only Buy Stocks You’re Comfortable Holding For Ten Years, Otherwise Don’t Bother Even ‘Owning it for Ten Minutes’

If you distilled investing legend Warren Buffett’s philosophy down to a few words, it’d likely be as simple as “buy and hold.” The chairman of Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) (BRK.A) thinks that day trading is a fool's game, and chasing trends is a great way to end up holding the bag. Nothing exemplifies this better than what he told investors in his 1996 letter to shareholders, “If you aren’t willing to own a stock for ten years, don’t even think about owning it for ten minutes.”

Buffett believed that buying a stock should feel no different than buying a business. If you wouldn’t be comfortable owning the entire company through good years and bad, market crashes and boring stretches, then you have no business owning a sliver of it just because the price might move tomorrow. The stock market, in his view, wasn’t a casino. It was a place to acquire ownership in productive assets.

That idea is deeply uncomfortable in a world built around constant price updates. Investors are trained to obsess over charts, catalysts, and near-term headlines. But none of those things change whether a company will be earning more money ten years from now. Buffett’s point was that an investor’s time horizon isn’t a detail; it’s the entire strategy.

Short-term ownership encourages short-term thinking . When the goal is to sell quickly, decisions get driven by sentiment instead of fundamentals. Fear and excitement take over. Price becomes more important than value. Buffett understood that this mindset almost guarantees mistakes, because markets are most irrational over short periods and most rational over long ones.

By forcing himself to think in decades, Buffett removed entire categories of error. Temporary setbacks stopped mattering. Volatility became irrelevant. The only questions that counted were whether the business had durable advantages, capable management, and a future that looked stronger rather than weaker. If the answer was yes, the day-to-day price was just noise.

This philosophy also explains why Buffett traded so little . Once he bought something he truly understood, selling required an equally strong reason. Time, not activity, did the heavy lifting. Compounding only works when you allow it to run uninterrupted.

The line also serves as a warning. If your plan for owning a stock depends on someone else paying you more for it soon, you’re not investing — you’re renting. Buffett had no interest in renting businesses. He wanted ownership that could survive boredom, recessions, and ridicule.

In the end, the quote isn’t about ten years or ten minutes. It’s about commitment. Investing, done properly, requires patience that most people underestimate and discipline that most people lack. Buffett simply made that requirement explicit.

If you can’t imagine holding through uncertainty and doing nothing while the business quietly compounds, then you’re better off staying out entirely. Because in Buffett’s world, ownership without conviction isn’t just risky — it’s pointless.