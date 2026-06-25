Morgan Stanley's Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

With a market cap of $346.8 billion , Morgan Stanley ( MS ) is a global financial holding company that offers a diverse range of financial products and services to governments, institutions, and individuals worldwide. The firm operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments, offering services such as capital raising, financial advisory, brokerage, lending, asset management, and research.

Morgan Stanley is expected to announce its fiscal Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, Jul. 15. Ahead of this event, analysts predict the New York-based company to report a profit of $2.73 per share , an increase of 28.2% from $2.13 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street's earnings estimates in the last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts forecast the investment bank to report an EPS of $11.90, up 16.6% from $10.21 in fiscal 2025 .

Shares of Morgan Stanley have climbed 61.8% over the past 52 weeks, surpassing both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 20.8% gain and the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLF ) 4.2% return over the same period.

Shares of Morgan Stanley rose 4.5% on Apr. 15 after the company reported Q1 2026 results that significantly exceeded expectations , driven by strong trading activity and continued growth in wealth management. EPS climbed to $3.43 and net revenue increased to $20.6 billion, topping the consensus estimates. The biggest driver was Institutional Securities revenue of $10.7 billion, up 19% year-over-year, supported by equity trading revenue of $5.15 billion, up 25%, and fixed-income trading revenue of $3.36 billion, up 29%, as market volatility boosted client activity.

Investors were also encouraged by $118 billion of net new assets in Wealth Management, a 27.1% return on average tangible common equity, and an improved pretax profit margin of 34%.

Analysts' consensus view on MS stock is cautiously optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 26 analysts covering the stock, nine recommend "Strong Buy," two "Moderate Buys," and 15 suggest "Hold." This configuration is more bullish than three months ago, with seven analysts suggesting a "Strong Buy."

As of writing, the stock is trading above the average analyst price target of $210.04.