What You Need to Know Ahead of Bank of America's Earnings Release

Bank of America Corporation (BAC), headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, provides banking and financial products and services. With a market cap of $411 billion, the company offers saving accounts, deposits, mortgage and construction loans, cash and wealth management, certificates of deposit, investment funds, credit and debit cards, insurance, mobile, and online banking services. The banking giant is expected to announce its fiscal second-quarter earnings for 2026 before the market opens on Tuesday, Jul. 14.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect BAC to report a profit of $1.09 per share on a diluted basis, up 22.5% from $0.89 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.

For the full year, analysts expect BAC to report EPS of $4.45, up 16.8% from $3.81 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 14.4% year over year to $5.09 in fiscal 2027.

BAC stock has outperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 20.8% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 23.7% during this period. Similarly, it outperformed the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLF) 4.2% gains over the same time frame.

BAC had a strong Q1 with growth in revenue, earnings, loans, and deposits across all segments. In addition, net interest income beat expectations on loan and deposit growth plus asset repricing. Furthermore, disciplined expense management and tech investments improved efficiency to 61% while driving positive operating leverage. Meanwhile, credit quality stayed solid as net charge-offs and delinquencies declined year over year. Looking ahead, management raised 2026 net interest income guidance and expects continued momentum with positive operating leverage.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on BAC stock is bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Out of 26 analysts covering the stock, 16 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, five suggest a “Moderate Buy,” and five give a “Hold.” BAC’s average analyst price target is $61.69, indicating a potential upside of 6.9% from the current levels.