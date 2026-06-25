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PNC Financial Services Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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PNC Financial Services Group Inc park-by arlutz73 via iStock
PNC Financial Services Group Inc park-by arlutz73 via iStock

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC) operates as a diversified financial services company. With a market cap of $95.8 billion, the company provides regional banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services nationally and in the company's primary regional markets. The company is expected to announce its fiscal second-quarter earnings for 2026 before the market opens on Wednesday, Jul. 15.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect PNC to report a profit of $4.55 per share on a diluted basis, up 18.2% from $3.85 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports. 

For the full year, analysts expect PNC to report EPS of $18.81, up 13.4% from $16.59 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 11.4% year over year to $20.95 in fiscal 2027.

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PNC stock has outperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 20.8% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 31.8% during this period. Similarly, it outperformed the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLF4.2% gains over the same time frame.

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PNC beat in Q1 on record organic loan growth, the FirstBank deal, and 13% higher fee income. The acquisition boosted loans, deposits, and helped NIM reach 2.95%. Its commercial growth was strong in expansion markets, and credit quality improved. 

On Apr. 15, PNC shares closed up marginally after reporting its Q1 results. Its revenue was $6.2 billion, missing analyst estimates of $6.3 billion. The company’s adjusted EPS of $4.32 beat analyst estimates by 3.8%.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on PNC stock is moderately bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 23 analysts covering the stock, 14 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, three suggest a “Moderate Buy,” and six give a “Hold.” PNC’s average analyst price target is $253.95, indicating a potential upside of 5.8% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLF 53.72 -0.16 -0.30%
S&P 500 Financials Sector SPDR
PNC 239.92 +1.25 +0.52%
PNC Bank
$SPX 7,358.22 -7.24 -0.10%
S&P 500 Index

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