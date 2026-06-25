PNC Financial Services Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC) operates as a diversified financial services company. With a market cap of $95.8 billion, the company provides regional banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services nationally and in the company's primary regional markets. The company is expected to announce its fiscal second-quarter earnings for 2026 before the market opens on Wednesday, Jul. 15.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect PNC to report a profit of $4.55 per share on a diluted basis, up 18.2% from $3.85 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.

For the full year, analysts expect PNC to report EPS of $18.81, up 13.4% from $16.59 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 11.4% year over year to $20.95 in fiscal 2027.

PNC stock has outperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 20.8% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 31.8% during this period. Similarly, it outperformed the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLF) 4.2% gains over the same time frame.

PNC beat in Q1 on record organic loan growth, the FirstBank deal, and 13% higher fee income. The acquisition boosted loans, deposits, and helped NIM reach 2.95%. Its commercial growth was strong in expansion markets, and credit quality improved.

On Apr. 15, PNC shares closed up marginally after reporting its Q1 results. Its revenue was $6.2 billion, missing analyst estimates of $6.3 billion. The company’s adjusted EPS of $4.32 beat analyst estimates by 3.8%.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on PNC stock is moderately bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 23 analysts covering the stock, 14 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, three suggest a “Moderate Buy,” and six give a “Hold.” PNC’s average analyst price target is $253.95, indicating a potential upside of 5.8% from the current levels.