What You Need to Know Ahead of Bank of New York Mellon's Earnings Release

Financial chart candlestick on digital forex market screen by Who is Danny via Adobe Stock

The Bank of New York Mellon Cor (BNY), headquartered in New York, provides a range of financial products and services. Valued at $101.1 billion by market cap, the company provides investment and wealth management, securities, and market services, as well as manages and services assets for financial institutions, corporations, and individual investors. The world's largest custodian bank and securities services company is expected to announce its fiscal second-quarter earnings for 2026 before the market opens on Wednesday, Jul. 15.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect BNY to report a profit of $2.16 per share on a diluted basis, up 11.3% from $1.94 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in each of the last four quarters.

For the full year, analysts expect BNY to report EPS of $8.78, up 17.1% from $7.50 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 10.8% year over year to $9.73 in fiscal 2027.

BNY stock has outperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 20.8% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 57.4% during this period. Similarly, it notably outperformed the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLF) 4.2% gains over the same time frame.

On Apr. 16, BNY shares closed up more than 2% after reporting its Q1 results. Its revenue stood at $5.4 billion, up 12.9% year over year. The company’s adjusted EPS increased 42.4% from the year-ago quarter to $2.25.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on BNY stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 18 analysts covering the stock, nine advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” and eight give a “Hold.” While BNY currently trades above its mean price target of $142.50, the Street-high price target of $156 suggests an upside potential of 8.7%.