Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier for advanced OPTIONS screeners and volatility tools. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

What You Need to Know Ahead of Bank of New York Mellon's Earnings Release

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Financial chart candlestick on digital forex market screen by Who is Danny via Adobe Stock
Financial chart candlestick on digital forex market screen by Who is Danny via Adobe Stock

The Bank of New York Mellon Cor (BNY), headquartered in New York, provides a range of financial products and services. Valued at $101.1 billion by market cap, the company provides investment and wealth management, securities, and market services, as well as manages and services assets for financial institutions, corporations, and individual investors. The world's largest custodian bank and securities services company is expected to announce its fiscal second-quarter earnings for 2026 before the market opens on Wednesday, Jul. 15.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect BNY to report a profit of $2.16 per share on a diluted basis, up 11.3% from $1.94 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in each of the last four quarters. 

For the full year, analysts expect BNY to report EPS of $8.78, up 17.1% from $7.50 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 10.8% year over year to $9.73 in fiscal 2027. 

www.barchart.com

BNY stock has outperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 20.8% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 57.4% during this period. Similarly, it notably outperformed the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLF4.2% gains over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

On Apr. 16, BNY shares closed up more than 2% after reporting its Q1 results. Its revenue stood at $5.4 billion, up 12.9% year over year. The company’s adjusted EPS increased 42.4% from the year-ago quarter to $2.25. 

Analysts’ consensus opinion on BNY stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 18 analysts covering the stock, nine advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” and eight give a “Hold.” While BNY currently trades above its mean price target of $142.50, the Street-high price target of $156 suggests an upside potential of 8.7%.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLF 53.72 -0.16 -0.30%
S&P 500 Financials Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,358.22 -7.24 -0.10%
S&P 500 Index
BNY 143.56 -3.73 -2.53%
Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Most Popular News

Micron Technology Inc_ logo on building-by vzphotos vis iStock 1
Ahead of Micron Earnings, Here's What Barchart Data Says Comes Next for MU Stock
Natural gas burnoff refinery by Leonid Eremeychuk via iStock 2
The Big Tech Investment Cycle is Shifting, and Chevron Just Wrote the Blueprint for the AI Power Trade.
Semiconductor chip by Mykola Pokhodzhay via iStock 3
Lam Research Stock Just Got a New Street-High Price Target. NAND Equipment Demand Can Take LRCX Higher.
Stressed trader on exchange floor by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock 4
Stock Index Futures Plunge as Tech Selloff Rages On, U.S. PMI Data in Focus
Lululemon Athletica inc_ storefront by- Robert Way via iStock 5
Lululemon Shareholders Can Partly Blame Nike for LULU Stock’s Latest Bearish Price Surprise
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.