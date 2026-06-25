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Citigroup Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Citigroup Inc ATMs-by TennesseePhotographer via iStock
Citigroup Inc ATMs-by TennesseePhotographer via iStock

With a market cap of $247.3 billion, Citigroup Inc. (C) is a leading global financial services company that provides a wide range of banking, capital markets, and wealth management services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. Headquartered in New York City, the company operates in nearly 180 countries and jurisdictions through an extensive international network.

The financial behemoth is ready to report its fiscal Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, July. 14. Ahead of this event, analysts forecast Citigroup to report an adjusted EPS of $2.62, up 33.7% from $1.96 in the year-ago quarter. It has surpassed Wall Street's earnings estimates in the last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts expect the company to report an adjusted EPS of $10.72, a 34.5% jump from $7.97 in fiscal 2025

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Shares of Citigroup have surged 77% over the past 52 weeks, surpassing both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX20.8% gain and the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLF4.2% rise over the same period.

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Citigroup shares popped 4% on June 4 after the company announced the full redemption of $3.15 billion in notes due 2027, with the redemption scheduled for June 9, 2026, at par plus accrued interest. The move aligns with the bank's liability management strategy to optimize its funding and capital structure, while it continues to evaluate additional debt redemption and repurchase opportunities based on market conditions and regulatory factors.

Analysts' consensus view on Citigroup stock is cautiously optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 24 analysts covering the stock, 14 suggest a "Strong Buy," three give a "Moderate Buy," six "Holds," and one recommends a “Strong Sell.” Its average analyst price target is $144.46, indicating a marginal upside from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
C 143.59 -1.38 -0.95%
Citigroup Inc
XLF 53.72 -0.16 -0.30%
S&P 500 Financials Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,358.22 -7.24 -0.10%
S&P 500 Index

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