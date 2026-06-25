Conagra Brands' Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Conagra Brands, Inc. (CAG), headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, operates as a consumer-packaged goods food company. Valued at $6.4 billion by market cap, the company offers meals, entrees, condiments, sides, snacks, specialty potatoes, milled grain ingredients, dehydrated vegetables and seasonings, and blends and flavors. The packaged food company is expected to announce its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings for 2026 before the market opens on Wednesday, Jul. 15.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect CAG to report a profit of $0.46 per share on a diluted basis, down 17.9% from $0.56 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in two of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on two other occasions.

For the full year, analysts expect CAG to report EPS of $1.70, down 26.1% from $2.30 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to fall 4.7% year over year to $1.62 in fiscal 2027.

CAG stock has considerably underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 20.8% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares down 36.6% during this period. Similarly, it notably underperformed the State Street Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLP) 3.8% gains over the same time frame.

On Apr. 1, CAG shares closed down by 1.3% after reporting its Q3 results. Its revenue was $2.79 billion, surpassing analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. The adjusted EPS of $0.39 missed analyst expectations by 2.6%.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on CAG stock is cautious, with a “Hold” rating overall. Out of 17 analysts covering the stock, one advises a “Strong Buy” rating, 11 give a “Hold,” one recommends a “Moderate Sell,” and four suggest a “Strong Sell.” CAG’s average analyst price target is $13.93, indicating a potential upside of 2.4% from the current levels.