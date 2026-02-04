Wheat Holding Lower on Wednesday

Beautiful Landscape Of Sunset Over Wheat Field by Yuriy_Kulik via iStock

The wheat complex is mostly lower on Wednesday. Chicago SRW futures are 1 to 2 cents in the red at midday. KC HRW futures are 2 to 3 cents lower on Wednesday. MPLS spring wheat is down 1 to 2 cents so far.

Export Sales data will be released on Thursday morning, as analysts are looking for between 300,000 and 600,000 MT in wheat sales in the week of January 29.

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat is at $5.27, down 1 3/4 cents,

May 26 CBOT Wheat is at $5.36 1/2, down 1 1/4 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat is at $5.31 3/4, down 3 cents,

May 26 KCBT Wheat is at $5.44, down 2 3/4 cents,

Mar 26 MIAX Wheat is at $5.66 3/4, down 1 1/2 cents,