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What to Expect From UnitedHealth Group's Q2 2026 Earnings Report

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Unitedhealth Group Inc HQ photo-by jetcityimage via iStock
Unitedhealth Group Inc HQ photo-by jetcityimage via iStock

Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) operates as a health care company in the United States and internationally. The company is valued at $371.7 billion and operates through four segments: Optum Health, Optum Insight, Optum Rx, and UnitedHealthcare. 

UNH is expected to release its Q2 2026 earnings on Thursday, July 16, before the market opens. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $4.84 on a diluted basis, up 18.6% from $4.08 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in three of its last four quarters, while missing on one occasion.  

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $18.32, up 12.1% from $16.35 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 13.5% year over year (YoY) to $20.80 in fiscal 2027.  

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UNH stock has risen 32.8% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX20.8% rise and the State Street Healthcare Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLV14.6% rise during the same time frame.  

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On Apr. 21, UNH stock rose 7% following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $111.72 billion, surpassing the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $7.23, also topping Wall Street’s forecasts.

Analysts are highly bullish about UNH, with the stock having a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Among the 26 analysts covering the stock, 19 are recommending a “Strong Buy,” three suggest a “Moderate Buy,” three suggest a “Hold,” and one suggests a “Strong Sell.” UNH’s average analyst price target of $413.16 offers a 1.8% upside potential. 


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLV 153.35 +1.17 +0.77%
S&P 500 Healthcare Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,358.22 -7.24 -0.10%
S&P 500 Index
UNH 405.80 -3.45 -0.84%
Unitedhealth Group

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