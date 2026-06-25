What to Expect From UnitedHealth Group's Q2 2026 Earnings Report

Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based UnitedHealth Group Incorporated ( UNH ) operates as a health care company in the United States and internationally. The company is valued at $371.7 billion and operates through four segments: Optum Health, Optum Insight, Optum Rx, and UnitedHealthcare.

UNH is expected to release its Q2 2026 earnings on Thursday, July 16, before the market opens. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $4.84 on a diluted basis, up 18.6% from $4.08 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in three of its last four quarters, while missing on one occasion.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $18.32, up 12.1% from $16.35 in fiscal 2025 . Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 13.5% year over year (YoY) to $20.80 in fiscal 2027.

UNH stock has risen 32.8% over the past 52 weeks , outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 20.8% rise and the State Street Healthcare Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLV ) 14.6% rise during the same time frame.

On Apr. 21, UNH stock rose 7% following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $111.72 billion, surpassing the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $7.23, also topping Wall Street’s forecasts.