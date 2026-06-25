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Earnings Preview: What To Expect From Cintas' Report

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Cintas Corporation logo on building-by JHVEPhoto via iStock
Cintas Corporation logo on building-by JHVEPhoto via iStock

Cincinnati, Ohio-based Cintas Corporation (CTAS) engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States and internationally. The company has a market cap of $67.5 billion and operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. 

CTAS is expected to release its Q4 2026 earnings soon. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $1.24 on a diluted basis, up 13.8% from $1.09 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in each of its last four quarters. 

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $4.89, up 11.1% from $4.40 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 10.8% year over year (YoY) to $5.42 in fiscal 2027.     

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CTAS stock has declined 23.4% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX20.8% rise and rallying the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLI24.2% rise during the same time frame.     

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On Mar. 25, CTAS stock declined marginally following the release of its Q3 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the period came in at $2.8 billion and surpassed the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS amounted to $1.24, also coming in on top of Wall Street’s estimates. Cintas expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.86 to $4.90 per share, with revenue in the range of $11.21 billion to $11.24 billion. 

Analysts are somewhat bullish on CTAS, with the stock having a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Among the 19 analysts covering the stock, eight are recommending a “Strong Buy,” 10 suggest a “Hold,” and one suggests a “Strong Sell” for the stock. CTAS’ average analyst price target is $213.87, indicating an upside of 25.1% from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLI 180.21 +2.06 +1.16%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,358.22 -7.24 -0.10%
S&P 500 Index
CTAS 170.93 +2.13 +1.26%
Cintas Corp

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