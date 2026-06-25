Earnings Preview: What To Expect From Cintas' Report

Cincinnati, Ohio-based Cintas Corporation ( CTAS ) engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States and internationally. The company has a market cap of $67.5 billion and operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments.

CTAS is expected to release its Q4 2026 earnings soon. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $1.24 on a diluted basis, up 13.8% from $1.09 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in each of its last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $4.89, up 11.1% from $4.40 in fiscal 2025 . Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 10.8% year over year (YoY) to $5.42 in fiscal 2027.

CTAS stock has declined 23.4% over the past 52 weeks , underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 20.8% rise and rallying the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLI ) 24.2% rise during the same time frame.

On Mar. 25, CTAS stock declined marginally following the release of its Q3 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the period came in at $2.8 billion and surpassed the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS amounted to $1.24, also coming in on top of Wall Street’s estimates. Cintas expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.86 to $4.90 per share, with revenue in the range of $11.21 billion to $11.24 billion.