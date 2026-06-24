Constellation Brands Earnings Preview: What to Expect

With a market cap of $24.7 billion, Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) is a leading beverage alcohol company that produces, markets, and distributes a portfolio of beer, wine, and spirits brands. The company is best known for its exclusive U.S. rights to import, market, and sell popular Mexican beer brands such as Corona, Modelo Especial, Pacifico, and Victoria.

The beverage titan is expected to announce its first-quarter earnings for 2027 after the market closes on Tuesday, June 30, 2026. Ahead of the event, analysts expect STZ to report a profit of $3.28 per share on a diluted basis, up 1.9% from $3.22 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company exceeded consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters, while missing the forecast on one occasion.

For the fiscal year ending in February 2027, analysts expect STZ to report EPS of $11.84, up marginally from $11.82 in fiscal 2026. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise 3.8% year over year to $12.29 in fiscal 2028.

STZ stock has slumped 12.2% over the past year, trailing the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 22.2% gains and the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLP) 2.9% rise over the same time frame.

Constellation Brands has lagged the broader market over the past year as investors grew concerned about slowing momentum in its beer business, the company's key growth engine. Higher packaging and raw material costs, increased marketing spending, and ongoing capacity investments have pressured margins, while softer demand growth has raised questions about the pace of future earnings expansion. Combined with concerns over consumer spending and execution risks, these headwinds have weighed on investor sentiment despite the company's portfolio of leading beverage brands.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on STZ stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 24 analysts covering the stock, 11 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, three suggest a “Moderate Buy,” eight give a “Hold,” one advocates a “Moderate Sell,” and the last analyst recommends a “Strong Sell.” STZ’s average analyst price target is $178, indicating a potential upside of 24.1% from the current levels.