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Is Tapestry Stock Outperforming the S&P 500?

Subhasree Kar - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Bull market by Phive2015 via iStock
Bull market by Phive2015 via iStock

Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) is a global luxury lifestyle company headquartered in New York that designs, markets, and sells premium accessories and lifestyle products through its portfolio of iconic brands, including Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company operates across North America, Greater China, Europe, and other international markets, offering products such as handbags, leather goods, footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company has a market cap of $30.1 billion.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap” stocks, and TPR fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the luxury goods industry. Tapestry has positioned itself as a leading player in accessible luxury by leveraging brand strength, digital expansion, and global consumer reach.

While TPR shares are currently trading 7.9% below their 52-week high of $161.97, touched on Feb. 26, the stock has surged 5.9% over the past three months, compared to the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX), which increased 13.6% during the same period.

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However, TPR has surged 16.8% year-to-date (YTD), outperforming $ SPX’s 9.2% increase. Moreover, over the past 52 weeks, TPR’s 76.9% rally has outpaced $ SPX’s 24% returns.

TPR has remained above its 200-day moving average over the past year. Also, it has been trading mostly above the 50-day moving average but with some fluctuations.

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Tapestry stock has gained over the past year as investors have rewarded the company’s strong turnaround, led by continued momentum at its flagship Coach brand, improved profitability, and raised financial expectations.

On May 7, 2026, Tapestry reported fiscal Q3 2026 results that exceeded expectations, with revenue rising 21% year-over-year (YOY) to $1.9 billion, while non-GAAP EPS surged 62% YOY to $1.66. Coach remained the key growth driver, with sales increasing 31% YOY, supported by strong demand from younger consumers, digital growth, and global brand strength.

The company also raised its full-year fiscal 2026 guidance, now expecting revenue of $7.95 billion (up from prior guidance of more than $7.75 billion), and EPS of $6.95, compared with its previous EPS outlook of $6.40 to $6.45.

Its rival, Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) has lagged behind TPR, with 15.7% rise over the past year and 20.3% decline this year.

Among the 21 analysts covering the TPR stock, the consensus rating is a “Strong Buy.” The mean price target of $166.21 suggests a 11.4% upside potential from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Subhasree Kar did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 7,401.46 -71.33 -0.95%
S&P 500 Index
TPR 150.75 +1.55 +1.04%
Tapestry Inc
CPRI 19.25 -0.21 -1.08%
Capri Holdings Ltd

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