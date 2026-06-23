Is Texas Pacific Land Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

Texas Pacific Land Corporation (TPL) is one of the largest landowners in Texas and operates as a land and resource management company. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company owns extensive acreage in the Permian Basin, one of the most productive oil and gas regions in the United States.

Companies with market capitalizations of $10 billion or more are generally classified as “large-cap stocks,” and Texas Pacific Land easily clears that bar. With a valuation of roughly $24.9 billion, the oil and gas giant stands firmly in large-cap territory, underscoring its scale and established presence within the energy space. Beyond energy production, the company monetizes its land through pipeline and power line easements, commercial leases, and temporary permits.

The stock hit a 52-week high of $547.20 in February, and has fallen 34% from the peak. Over the past three months, TPL shares have plunged 30.5%, trailing the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX), which surged 13.6% during the same period.

Over the past year, the stock has dropped marginally, while the SPX has surged 24%. However, on a YTD basis, the stock is up 19.3%, exceeding the index’s 9.2% YTD rise.

The stock has been trading well below the 50-day moving average since early March and has slipped below the 200-day moving average recently, suggesting a bearish trend.

On June 15, Texas Pacific Land shares fell 2.1% after oil prices declined following a U.S.-Iran peace agreement, raising concerns about weaker crude prices and the potential return of Iranian oil supplies. The prospect of increased global supply weighed on sentiment across the energy sector, pressuring TPL despite its royalty-based business model.

Amid a competitive oil and gas landscape, TPL has trailed industry peer Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA), which posted a 42% gain over the past year and 23.7% rise in 2026.

Overall, Wall Street is leaning cautiously optimistic on TPL. Among the three analysts covering the stock, the consensus lands at a “Moderate Buy.” The mean price target of $446.67 implies an upswing potential of 23.7% from the current market prices.