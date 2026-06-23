Is Casey's Stock Outperforming the Dow?

With a market cap of $30.7 billion, Casey's General Stores, Inc. (CASY) is a leading convenience store chain in the United States, operating under the Casey's and Casey's General Store brands. The company offers a wide range of products and services, including freshly prepared foods such as pizza, donuts, sandwiches, and breakfast items, along with beverages, snacks, grocery products, and motor fuels.
Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally considered "large-cap" stocks, and Casey's fits this criterion perfectly. Casey's also operates distribution centers and provides additional services such as ATMs, lottery sales, prepaid cards, and car washes.
Shares of the Ankeny, Iowa-based company have slipped 10.4% from its 52-week high of $927.85. The stock has increased 26.1% over the past three months, exceeding the broader Dow Jones Industrials Average's ($DOWI) 11.9% rise during the same time frame.
The stock has surged 50.5% on a YTD basis, outperforming DOWI's 7.6% gain. Longer term, shares of Casey's have climbed 66.2% over the past 52 weeks, compared to DOWI's 21.4% return over the same time frame.
The stock has been trading above its 200-day moving average since February.
Casey’s shares jumped 20.3% following its Q4 2026 results on June 9 as the company delivered a major earnings beat, with EPS surging 66.2% year-over-year to $4.37, net income rising 65.5% to $162.7 million, and EBITDA increasing 33.2% to $350.3 million. Growth was driven by 5.5% inside same-store sales growth, 10.5% higher inside gross profit ($643.4 million), and 29.1% higher fuel gross profit ($397.4 million), supported by a strong 46.9¢ per gallon fuel margin.
Investors were further encouraged by fiscal 2027 guidance for 8% - 10% EBITDA growth, plans to open at least 120 stores, a 14% dividend increase, and a new $1 billion share repurchase authorization.
In comparison, rival Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) has lagged behind CASY stock. WSM stock has soared 26.6% on a YTD basis and 42.3% over the past 52 weeks.
Despite Casey's strong performance, analysts are cautiously optimistic about its prospects. CASY stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating overall from the 19 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $924.75 represents a premium of 11.2% to current levels.
On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.