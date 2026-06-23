Is Casey's Stock Outperforming the Dow?

With a market cap of $30.7 billion , Casey's General Stores, Inc. ( CASY ) is a leading convenience store chain in the United States, operating under the Casey's and Casey's General Store brands. The company offers a wide range of products and services, including freshly prepared foods such as pizza, donuts, sandwiches, and breakfast items, along with beverages, snacks, grocery products, and motor fuels.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally considered "large-cap" stocks, and Casey's fits this criterion perfectly. Casey's also operates distribution centers and provides additional services such as ATMs, lottery sales, prepaid cards, and car washes.

Shares of the Ankeny, Iowa-based company have slipped 10.4% from its 52-week high of $927.85 . The stock has increased 26.1% over the past three months, exceeding the broader Dow Jones Industrials Average's ( $DOWI ) 11.9% rise during the same time frame.

The stock has surged 50.5% on a YTD basis, outperforming DOWI's 7.6% gain. Longer term, shares of Casey's have climbed 66.2% over the past 52 weeks, compared to DOWI's 21.4% return over the same time frame.

The stock has been trading above its 200-day moving average since February.

Casey’s shares jumped 20.3% following its Q4 2026 results on June 9 as the company delivered a major earnings beat, with EPS surging 66.2% year-over-year to $4.37, net income rising 65.5% to $162.7 million, and EBITDA increasing 33.2% to $350.3 million. Growth was driven by 5.5% inside same-store sales growth, 10.5% higher inside gross profit ($643.4 million), and 29.1% higher fuel gross profit ($397.4 million), supported by a strong 46.9¢ per gallon fuel margin.

Investors were further encouraged by fiscal 2027 guidance for 8% - 10% EBITDA growth, plans to open at least 120 stores, a 14% dividend increase, and a new $1 billion share repurchase authorization.

In comparison, rival Williams-Sonoma, Inc. ( WSM ) has lagged behind CASY stock. WSM stock has soared 26.6% on a YTD basis and 42.3% over the past 52 weeks.