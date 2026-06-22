How Is J. M. Smucker's Stock Performance Compared to Other Consumer Defensive Stocks?

With a market cap of $11.8 billion, The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) is a global food and beverage manufacturer that produces and markets a diverse portfolio of branded consumer products. It operates through four business segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Frozen Handheld and Spreads, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and Sweet Baked Snacks.
Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally classified as “large-cap” stocks, and J. M. Smucker fits this criterion perfectly. Its well-known brands, including Folgers, Jif, Smucker's, Milk-Bone, Meow Mix, and Hostess, are distributed through a wide range of retail, e-commerce, pet specialty, and foodservice channels worldwide.
Shares of the Orrville, Ohio-based company have pulled back 8.8% from its 52-week high of $119.39. The stock has risen 9.6% over the past three months, outpacing the broader State Street Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLP) 1.6% gain over the same time frame.
SJM stock has increased 11.4% on a YTD basis, outperforming XLP’s 6.3% rise. Longer term, shares of the company have soared 12.4% over the past 52 weeks, compared to XLP’s 1.9% return over the same time frame.
The stock has been trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since last year.
Shares of J.M. Smucker climbed 10.4% on June 9 after the company issued a stronger-than-expected fiscal 2027 EPS of $9.75 - $10.25, with the midpoint of $10 exceeding analysts’ consensus estimate. Investor sentiment was further boosted by expectations of roughly 300 basis points of gross margin expansion to about 38%, driven by easing green coffee costs, lower tariff pressure, and ongoing cost-saving initiatives.
Additionally, the company reported better-than-expected Q4 2026 adjusted EPS of $2.77 and net sales rising about 6% to $2.27 billion, supported by resilient demand for Uncrustables sandwiches, Hostess snacks, at-home coffee products, and pet food offerings.
In comparison, rival General Mills, Inc. (GIS) has lagged behind SJM stock. GIS stock has decreased 27.2% on a YTD basis and 36.1% over the past 52 weeks.
Despite the stock’s outperformance over the past year, analysts are cautiously optimistic about its prospects. SJM stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the 20 analysts covering the stock, and the mean price target of $123.18 is a premium of 13.8% to current levels.
On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.