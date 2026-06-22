How Is J. M. Smucker's Stock Performance Compared to Other Consumer Defensive Stocks?

With a market cap of $11.8 billion , The J. M. Smucker Company ( SJM ) is a global food and beverage manufacturer that produces and markets a diverse portfolio of branded consumer products. It operates through four business segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Frozen Handheld and Spreads, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and Sweet Baked Snacks.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally classified as “large-cap” stocks, and J. M. Smucker fits this criterion perfectly. Its well-known brands, including Folgers, Jif, Smucker's, Milk-Bone, Meow Mix, and Hostess, are distributed through a wide range of retail, e-commerce, pet specialty, and foodservice channels worldwide.

Shares of the Orrville, Ohio-based company have pulled back 8.8% from its 52-week high of $119.39 . The stock has risen 9.6% over the past three months, outpacing the broader State Street Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLP ) 1.6% gain over the same time frame.

SJM stock has increased 11.4% on a YTD basis, outperforming XLP’s 6.3% rise. Longer term, shares of the company have soared 12.4% over the past 52 weeks, compared to XLP’s 1.9% return over the same time frame.

The stock has been trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since last year.

Shares of J.M. Smucker climbed 10.4% on June 9 after the company issued a stronger-than-expected fiscal 2027 EPS of $9.75 - $10.25, with the midpoint of $10 exceeding analysts’ consensus estimate. Investor sentiment was further boosted by expectations of roughly 300 basis points of gross margin expansion to about 38%, driven by easing green coffee costs, lower tariff pressure, and ongoing cost-saving initiatives.

Additionally, the company reported better-than-expected Q4 2026 adjusted EPS of $2.77 and net sales rising about 6% to $2.27 billion, supported by resilient demand for Uncrustables sandwiches, Hostess snacks, at-home coffee products, and pet food offerings.

In comparison, rival General Mills, Inc. ( GIS ) has lagged behind SJM stock. GIS stock has decreased 27.2% on a YTD basis and 36.1% over the past 52 weeks.