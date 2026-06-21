Investors Should Be Highly Skeptical About Elon Musk’s Revenue Targets for SpaceX

Elon Musk is by far the world's richest person, boasting a total net worth of more than $1.3 trillion. The Tesla (TSLA) and SpaceX (SPCX) CEO also has many other hugely impressive achievements, including nearly single-handedly kicking off the electric vehicle (EV) revolution, founding the world's leading satellite-launch company, starting a trend of over-the-air software updates in vehicles, and making Tesla one of the top firms in the self-driving space.

On the other hand, though, Musk has an extensive history of overpromising and underdelivering when it comes to long-term goals. After the recent SpaceX initial public offering (IPO), investors should keep that history in mind. Musk believes that SpaceX could generate $1 trillion of revenue in 2030, and added that he'd be “surprised if revenue were not greater than $1 trillion in 2031.”

In reality, for multiple reasons, SpaceX could fall far short of that target.

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Elon Musk Has a History of Missed Goals

Let's take a look at Elon Musk's history of overly lofty targets.

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In 2016, Musk predicted that one of Tesla's EVs would travel coast-to-coast autonomously in the U.S. by the end of the next year — without a human needing to even charge it. That same year, the CEO also asserted that “within two years you'll be able to summon your car from across the country,” although he noted this was optimistic. In 2019, Musk said that Tesla would “for sure" have more than 1 million robotaxis on the road in 2020. Finally, in July 2025, Musk said, “We will probably have autonomous ride-hailing in probably half the population of the U.S. by the end of the year.”

Of course, none of these targets or promises have come close to being fulfilled. As of May 2026, for example, a mere 39 unsupervised Tesla robotaxis were in operation, per a CleanTechnica report.

Outside of EVs, Musk has been promising since 2021 that Tesla's autonomous robots will be mass-produced at some point. The executive has also spoken extensively over the years about creating both a “hyperloop” transportation system and Neuralink “brain chips." There may not be much demand for Tesla's Optimus robots, which the firm is still getting ready to manufacture at scale. The hyperloop project has also been effectively scrapped. Lastly, Musk promised at the end of 2025 that Neuralink would be mass-produced this year. It will be interesting to see whether production actually gets off the ground by the end of 2026.

Why SpaceX Is Likely to Miss Elon Musk's $1 Trillion Target

Currently, SpaceX's two main segments are its core rocket business unit and Starlink. The company itself estimates that its total addressable market (TAM) is a whopping $28.5 trillion, of which $370 billion is tied to rockets and space transportation.

In my view, the only way that Musk's $1 trillion goal can be reached is if space-based data centers take off and/or if SpaceX's xAI unit becomes a major supplier for Tesla and other companies. However, space-based data centers still have many hurdles to overcome. Meanwhile, competition in the AI space is surging, with companies like Anthropic, OpenAI, Amazon (AMZN), and Alphabet (GOOGL) all leading in the space.

All told, even with a huge TAM, Elon Musk's $1 trillion revenue target appears very ambitious right now.