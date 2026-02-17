Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get your Portfolio automatically emailed to you up to 4 times a day with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Lockheed Martin Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Lockheed Martin Corp_ TX facility-by JHVEPhpoto via iStock
Lockheed Martin Corp_ TX facility-by JHVEPhpoto via iStock

Valued at a market cap of $150.1 billion, Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) is an aerospace and defense company based in Bethesda, Maryland. It designs and manufactures advanced technology systems, including fighter jets, missiles and air defense systems, military helicopters, satellites, and space exploration technologies. 

This aerospace and defense company has notably outpaced the broader market over the past 52 weeks. Shares of LMT have surged 50.1% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has gained 11.8%. Moreover, on a YTD basis, the stock is up 34.9%, compared to SPX’s marginal drop.

Narrowing the focus, LMT has lagged behind the iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF’s (ITA51.5% uptick over the past 52 weeks. Nonetheless, it has outperformed ITA’s 9.4% YTD rise. 

www.barchart.com

On Jan. 29, shares of LMT soared 4.2% after delivering stronger-than-expected Q4 results. The company’s total sales improved 9.1% year-over-year to $20.3 billion, surpassing consensus estimates by 2.5%. Meanwhile, its net income per share increased by a staggering 161.3% from the year-ago quarter, reaching $5.80. 

For fiscal 2026, ending in December, analysts expect LMT’s EPS to grow 4.5% year over year to $29.81. The company’s earnings surprise history is promising. It exceeded the consensus estimates in each of the last four quarters.   

Among the 23 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a "Moderate Buy,” which is based on seven “Strong Buy,” 15 “Hold,” and one "Strong Sell” rating. 

www.barchart.com

 The configuration is slightly less bullish than a month ago, with eight analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy” rating.  

On Feb. 5, BofA maintained a "Neutral" rating on LMT and raised its price target to $660, indicating a 1.1% potential upside from the current levels. 

While the company is trading above its mean price target of $624.05, its Street-high price target of $695 suggests a 6.5% potential upside from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LMT 652.31 -0.27 -0.04%
Lockheed Martin Corp
$SPX 6,839.21 +3.04 +0.04%
S&P 500 Index
ITA 235.07 +0.20 +0.09%
US Aerospace & Defense Ishares ETF

Most Popular News

Buy enter button by Ardasavasciogullari via iStock 1
3 Highest-yielding Dividend Aristocrats That'll Pay You For Generations
Magnifying glass showing the words Pre Market by Evan_huang via Shutterstock 2
AI Disruption Fear, FOMC Minutes and Other Key Things to Watch this Week
3D Graphics Concept Big Data Center by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock 3
Why Wedbush Thinks Norway Could Be Key for This Quantum Computing Stock -- and the Entire Industry
A close-up shot of Warren Buffett by Photo Agency via Shutterstock 4
Warren Buffett Warns Not To Chase Trendy Stocks, ‘I Would Rather Be Certain of a Good Result Than Hopeful of a Great One’
Options button on browser by Pashalgnatov via iStock 5
Intuit Options Activity Signals Potential Bullish Reversal
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot