Is Snap-On Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

Valued at a market cap of $20.1 billion , Snap-on Incorporated ( SNA ) innovates, manufactures, and markets high-end tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions designed for professional users performing critical tasks. The Kenosha, Wisconsin-based company caters to highly demanding industries, including automotive repair, aerospace, defense, manufacturing, and natural resources.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and SNA fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the tools & accessories industry. The company's primary strength lies in its unparalleled brand equity and its highly sticky, direct-to-customer mobile franchise network, which provides an insulated sales channel and massive pricing power.

The company had slipped 3.4% from its 52-week high of $400.88 , reached on Apr. 23. Shares of SNA have gained 7% over the past three months, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 13.5% uptick during the same time frame.

However, in the longer term, SNA has rallied 26.2% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing SPX’s 25.4% return over the same time period. Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of SNA are up 12.4%, compared to SPX’s 9.6% rise.

To confirm its bullish trend, SNA has been trading above its 200-day moving average since mid-September 2025, and has remained above its 50-day moving average since early June.

On Apr. 23, shares of Snap-on gained 2.2% after the company delivered better-than-expected Q1 2026 results. Net sales increased 5.8% year over year to $1.21 billion, supported by 3.4% organic sales growth, while its EPS improved to $4.69. Investor sentiment was bolstered by strong execution across key business segments, particularly the Commercial & Industrial Group, where sales rose 10.8% to $381 million on the back of demand from critical industries and specialty torque products.

SNA has lagged its rival, RBC Bearings Incorporated ( RBC ), which has soared 71.9% over the past 52 weeks and 42.5% on a YTD basis.