Is Snap-On Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

Valued at a market cap of $20.1 billion, Snap-on Incorporated (SNA) innovates, manufactures, and markets high-end tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions designed for professional users performing critical tasks. The Kenosha, Wisconsin-based company caters to highly demanding industries, including automotive repair, aerospace, defense, manufacturing, and natural resources.
Companies valued at $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and SNA fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the tools & accessories industry. The company's primary strength lies in its unparalleled brand equity and its highly sticky, direct-to-customer mobile franchise network, which provides an insulated sales channel and massive pricing power.
The company had slipped 3.4% from its 52-week high of $400.88, reached on Apr. 23. Shares of SNA have gained 7% over the past three months, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 13.5% uptick during the same time frame.
However, in the longer term, SNA has rallied 26.2% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing SPX’s 25.4% return over the same time period. Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of SNA are up 12.4%, compared to SPX’s 9.6% rise.
To confirm its bullish trend, SNA has been trading above its 200-day moving average since mid-September 2025, and has remained above its 50-day moving average since early June.
On Apr. 23, shares of Snap-on gained 2.2% after the company delivered better-than-expected Q1 2026 results. Net sales increased 5.8% year over year to $1.21 billion, supported by 3.4% organic sales growth, while its EPS improved to $4.69. Investor sentiment was bolstered by strong execution across key business segments, particularly the Commercial & Industrial Group, where sales rose 10.8% to $381 million on the back of demand from critical industries and specialty torque products.
SNA has lagged its rival, RBC Bearings Incorporated (RBC), which has soared 71.9% over the past 52 weeks and 42.5% on a YTD basis.
Despite SNA’s recent underperformance, analysts remain moderately optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy” from the 11 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $400.44 suggests a 3.4% premium to its current price levels.
On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.