Wheat Falling to Kick Off Tuesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Wheat field under cloudy blue sky by Beth MacDonald via Unsplash
Wheat field under cloudy blue sky by Beth MacDonald via Unsplash

Wheat is down across the three markets, with Chicago leading the charge lower so far on Tuesday morning. The wheat complex closed Friday with losses across all three markets. Chicago SRW futures were 9 to 10 cents lower, as March was still 19 cents higher last week. Open interest was down 4,466 contracts on Friday. KC HRW futures were 10 to 12 1/2 cents in the red on Friday, though March was 11 ¼ cents higher last week. OI was up 1,544 contracts on Friday. MPLS spring wheat was down 5 to 6 cents, with March up 1 3/4 cents last week. 

Commitment of Traders data showed spec funds adding 3,900 contracts to their net short position in CBT wheat futures and options, to 85,655 contracts. In KC wheat, managed money was adding 10,652 contracts to their net short to 19,496 contracts.

Export Sales data from USDA has wheat export commitments at 22.467 MMT, a 16% increase from last year. That is 92% of USDA’s export numbers and in line with the 93% average pace.

South Korean mills purchased a total of 50,000 MT of US wheat, as well as 40,000 MT of Canadian wheat. The FranceAgriMer estimates the soft wheat crop in France at 91% good/excellent, with 87% of the durum crop in gd/ex condition. Russia’s wheat crop for 2026 is estimated at 91 MMT according to IKAR, up 3 MMT from the previous number.

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.48 3/4, down 3 3/4 cents, currently down 9 1/4 cents

May 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.48 1/2, down 10 cents, currently down 7 3/4 cents

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.42 1/2, down 11 1/2 cents, currently down 5 1/4 cents

May 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.53 3/4, down 12 1/4 cents, currently down 5 cents

Mar 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $5.72 3/4, down 5 3/4 cents, currently down 2 1/4 cents

May 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $5.84, down 5 3/4 cents, currently down 2 3/4 cents


Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEK26 549-4 -4-2 -0.77%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEH26 538-0 -4-4 -0.83%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWH26 5.6875 -0.0300 -0.52%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWH26 536-6 -12-0 -2.19%
Wheat
ZWK26 540-4 -8-0 -1.46%
Wheat

